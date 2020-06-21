Eight states on Saturday reported their highest single-day case counts since the pandemic began, and daily new infections nationwide exceeded 30,000 on both Friday and Saturday. The country has not seen daily totals that high in more than seven weeks.
Here are some significant developments:
- States across the South and West — Florida, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Utah, Washington, Nevada and Missouri — set records for single-day confirmed cases, and 13 states reached highs in seven-day new-case averages.
- The test kits for detecting the nation’s earliest cases of the novel coronavirus failed because of “likely” contamination at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose scientists did not thoroughly check the kits despite “anomalies” during manufacturing, according to a new federal review.
- For the second time this week, Texas surpassed 4,000 new daily coronavirus cases. Florida also surpassed 4,000 new cases reported in a single day for the first time.
- Six members of Trump’s campaign advance team for his Tulsa rally tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the president’s campaign.
- The National Institutes of Health said it halted a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine for treating coronavirus patients, saying it “provides no benefit."
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Which states are reopening | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Saudi Arabia reopens despite soaring virus case numbers
DUBAI — Saudi Arabia on Sunday removed curfews and other restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus, ending 73 days of lockdown despite the continuing rapid increase in new cases.
Travel to and from the country remains banned, as do gatherings of more than 50 people and mask use will continue to be mandatory outside.
After Iran, Saudi Arabia has been the hardest hit country in the Middle East by the coronavirus with more than 154,000 cases reported by Saturday. For the past week, the kingdom has been reporting more than 4,000 new cases a day — double the rate at the start of the month. On Saturday there were 3,941 new cases announced.
Sports facilities have also been reopened, but there are strict social distancing and hygiene protocols meant to prevent the further spread of the virus. Taxi rides for instance will be permitted, but payment must be by credit card rather than cash.
The 1,500 mosques in the city of Mecca, the focus of an annual pilgrimage by more than 2 million Muslims a year, also reopened on Sunday. Mosques elsewhere in the country had reopened last month.
Authorities have not yet announced if the annual hajj pilgrimage set for the end of July will go forward as normal, but it is widely expected to either be canceled or severely curtailed in numbers.
Verbal confrontations and boiling tempers, but no violence at Trump Tulsa rally
TULSA — President Trump took the stage Saturday night for his first political rally since the coronavirus outbreak, facing empty seats and an underwhelming crowd as the overflow outdoor area went unused and protesters gathered on downtown streets to denounce the president's handling of the policing and public health crises roiling the country.
The Trump campaign has repeatedly touted figures suggesting as many as 1 million people signed up for the event. But the number of Trump supporters who showed up fell far short of that. The crowd did not fill the 19,000-seat BOK Center venue, with swaths of upper-level seating empty. The outdoor overflow area remained largely empty, and both Trump and Vice President Pence canceled plans for speeches there.
Read more here.
Visual story: Protests, pandemic collide with Trump’s rally in Tulsa
President Trump supporters and protesters gathered in Tulsa for his first campaign rally in months.
Protests and the pandemic collided with Trump’s visit to the city where the number of new coronavirus cases continues to grow, including six members of Trump’s advance team.
Upon entering the rally grounds, attendees were handed blue face coverings and directed through a maze of metal fencing, which led to a touchless temperature screening conducted by volunteers in purple smocks.
Read more here.