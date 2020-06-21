DUBAI — Saudi Arabia on Sunday removed curfews and other restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus, ending 73 days of lockdown despite the continuing rapid increase in new cases.

Travel to and from the country remains banned, as do gatherings of more than 50 people and mask use will continue to be mandatory outside.

After Iran, Saudi Arabia has been the hardest hit country in the Middle East by the coronavirus with more than 154,000 cases reported by Saturday. For the past week, the kingdom has been reporting more than 4,000 new cases a day — double the rate at the start of the month. On Saturday there were 3,941 new cases announced.

Sports facilities have also been reopened, but there are strict social distancing and hygiene protocols meant to prevent the further spread of the virus. Taxi rides for instance will be permitted, but payment must be by credit card rather than cash.

The 1,500 mosques in the city of Mecca, the focus of an annual pilgrimage by more than 2 million Muslims a year, also reopened on Sunday. Mosques elsewhere in the country had reopened last month.