No arrests have been made, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
In an initial tweet about the shooting, police warned the public to stay away from the scene in the Uptown neighborhood. The area buzzes with bars and restaurants that had started reopening after lockdown orders aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus were eased in recent days.
A crowd gathered around people lying on a sidewalk in a Facebook Live video of the aftermath shared by a man whom the Star Tribune identified as K.G. Wilson, a local peace activist.
“Pray, pray, pray,” Wilson could be heard saying. “Don’t let them die, God.”
He said, “Everybody was having a good time, man. I don’t know, somebody just snapped out.”