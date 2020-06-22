“We are filling the stockpile in anticipation of a possible problem in the fall,” Navarro told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” on Sunday. The U.S. has reported at least 2,270,000 cases and 118,000 deaths as of late Sunday.
Here are some significant developments:
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other Democrats condemned President Trump’s comments at his Tulsa campaign rally suggesting that he had told officials to decrease testing efforts in order to suppress increasing case numbers.
- China halted imports on Sunday from an Arkansas meat-packing plant where more than 220 employees tested positive for coronavirus.
- Spain reopened to most European tourists on Sunday, after weathering a brutal outbreak that killed more than 28,000 people.
- Despite lower-than-expected attendance, a top health expert at Johns Hopkins University warned on Sunday that Trump’s Tulsa rally could be a “superspreader” event, potentially spiking case numbers in Oklahoma where rates have already been on the rise.
Eye care comes into focus during coronavirus
What is it about the eyes that have prompted the repeated coronavirus warnings?
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned again and again. Wear a face mask, which may be effective because they remind you not to touch your face and eyes, among other things. Or use face shields, if you are a health-care worker.
“If someone sneezes in your face or if you touch a contaminated surface and then rub your eye,” says Jessica Belser, a microbiologist at the CDC, you risk getting the novel coronavirus in your eyes.
You want to protect your eyes from respiratory viruses for two main reasons. There is a direct connection between the eyes and the nasal passages, which can lead to respiratory infection. And viruses can infect the eyes themselves, which is called conjunctivitis — or pinkeye.
Democrats, public health experts decry Trump for saying he asked officials to slow down coronavirus testing
President Trump’s Saturday night remark that he asked officials to “slow the [coronavirus] testing down” sparked harsh rebukes from experts and frustration from his own staffers, who say it undercuts their efforts to reassure Americans as the disease surges around the country.
The president’s comment, which came on the same day that eight states reported their highest-ever single-day case counts, drew a chorus of criticism from congressional Democrats and public health officials, who worry the president is more concerned with saving face than combating the pandemic.
“Looking at it as a scoreboard is the wrong way to think about it,” said Amesh Adalja, an infectious-disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “To think of it as something you can manipulate or slow down based on what the numbers look like speaks to a complete misunderstanding of what an infectious-disease response should be.”
