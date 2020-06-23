More than 2,290,000 cases and 118,000 deaths have been officially reported in the United States. Numbers are spiraling around the world, especially in the Americas, and the World Health Organization on Monday reported its largest 24-hour increase in cases globally since the outbreak began.
Here are some significant developments:
- Citing the coronavirus, President Trump issued an executive order Monday barring many categories of foreign workers and curbing immigration visas through the end of the year.
- A bitter, months-long negotiation between Major League Baseball and its players’ union effectively ended Monday night, as the MLB said it intended to exercise its power to implement a schedule for the 2020 season.
- As they stand up for social distancing and strict measures to contain the virus, many public health officials have left or been pushed out of their posts. Already dealing with underfunded and understaffed agencies, these state and local leaders have contended with protests as well as pressure from politicians to reopen.
- Income is a potent force along with race in determining who among the nation’s vulnerable, older population has been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to a federal analysis.
- Saudi Arabia said this year’s hajj, the annual Muslim pilgrimage to the city of Mecca which normally features 2 million people, will be restricted to those already residing in the kingdom to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
A doctor called upon a priest to make a plasma donation. The patient says it saved his life.
Jose Martinez’s body was racked with all the telltale signs: fever, fatigue, body aches, cough. He had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and already had been on a ventilator for nearly a week. He developed pneumonia and a staph infection. His lungs were shutting down and his body wasn’t responding to treatments, including a cycle of hydroxychloroquine.
“At that point, his condition was worsening, showing no signs of improvement,” said John Burk, the doctor who was treating Martinez at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth. “We didn’t expect him to live. There was a constant dialogue: ‘What else can we do?’”
Looking back now, Martinez, 42, says he needed a miracle. What he got was a local priest: the Rev. Robert Pace.
Disney World workers urge theme park to delay reopening
Thousands of Disney World employees have signed a petition that calls for delaying the reopening of the Florida-based theme park as the state continues to see a record number of coronavirus cases.
The petition, which was approaching 4,000 signatures on Monday, according to the Orlando Sentinel, is a small showing of the theme park’s 78,000 staffers. The workers are pleading with Disney executives to reconsider plans to reopen the park in July, even though it would allow tens of thousands of workers who were furloughed in April to return to their jobs.
Disney shut down the park voluntarily on March 16. On Monday, Florida passed 100,000 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 2,926 new cases on Monday and a dozen new deaths among Florida residents. It set a single-day record for new cases on Saturday (4,049).
Disneyland workers in California are also urging Disney to delay the reopening of the Anaheim park, according to the Sentinel, and have collected nearly 45,000 signatures on their own petition.
In May, Disney said that Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen July 11, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, also in Florida, will resume business July 15. The National Basketball Association is expected to restart the league’s season at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in late July. Major League Soccer, which plans to relaunch with a tournament beginning July 8, also joined the NBA in using Disney World as a hosting ground.
Income emerges as a major predictor of infections, along with race
Income is a potent force along with race in determining who among the nation’s vulnerable, older population has been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to a federal analysis that lays bare stark disparities in the pandemic’s toll.
The findings released Monday are based on billing records for people on Medicare who have contracted the virus. They echo the commonly understood pattern that black Americans are more likely to test positive for the virus and to be hospitalized for covid-19, the disease it causes, than other racial and ethnic groups. But they also point to the role of poverty as the pandemic has sped through U.S. communities in the winter and spring.
Individuals covered by Medicare, the vast federal insurance program for older Americans, who are poor enough to qualify for Medicaid, the public insurance safety net, were four times more likely to have been infected or hospitalized with the coronavirus than those on Medicare alone, according to billing records from more than 325,000 cases from January through mid-May.
Read more here.