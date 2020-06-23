Early Saturday morning, a 19-year-old was killed and a 33-year-old was injured in a shooting, overshadowing a joyous Juneteenth celebration and protest. Best said that a “hostile” crowd prevented police from reaching the victims, who were transported to the hospital in private vehicles. On Sunday night, gunfire broke out again in the CHOP, injuring another teenager. Both shootings are under investigation.

AD

AD

Best said officers needed to return to the precinct so they can better respond to 911 calls.

“We believe organizations and others can and should continue to gather on Capitol Hill peacefully,” Durkan said. “But the continued disorder, the violence and the impacts on residents and businesses are not just at odds with the message of justice and equity, they cannot continue to occur.”

Across the City, hundreds of thousands have gathered daily at different events protesting the murder of George Floyd and hundreds of years of systemic racism that led to his death. A recent silent march had nearly 85,000 peaceful attendees whose message was clear: we need change. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 23, 2020

The decision leaves the future of the people’s district uncertain, as the recent violence threatens to cloud the movement against police brutality and racial injustice in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. Some participating in CHOP told The Washington Post they were concerned that murky leadership was allowing fractures inside the movement as demonstrators work to transform marches into concrete change.

AD

AD

But the protesters’ demands, scrawled in blocky black letters on a large poster taped to the East Precinct Monday, are clear: Defund the Seattle Police Department by 50 percent. Invest that money in black communities. Free all protesters.

“We’re not leaving until our demands are met,” the sign said.

Some protesters place sign on precinct reiterating demands of protest and saying that the protest is not leaving, lots of confusion as to whether or not the police are coming to the #CHOP pic.twitter.com/XmxMn5VtFn — Elizabeth Turnbull (@LizTurnbull5) June 23, 2020

Andrè Taylor, who became an activist after Seattle police shot and killed his brother in 2016, told The Washington Post that CHOP has reached a crossroads, where it must decide how or whether to work with the city to see that its demands are met. Some council members have expressed support for defunding the police by shrinking their budget. Durkan and Best also acknowledged Monday that they must “reimagine” policing and allow the community to lead that conversation.

AD

Taylor, who appeared alongside the mayor at Monday’s news conference, said now is the time for activists to dictate the terms.

AD

“If you’re never engaged in getting real change, you might be left thinking that marching is the only thing you have to do. But marching doesn’t get policy done. Marching doesn’t get legislation done,” said Taylor, whose organization, Not This Time, helped change state law to make it easier to prosecute police for killing people. “So they have run into that now. [Marching] helps a lot. It has helped in the past. But to shift things for real, it’s that trenches work — you have to start working on policy and legislation.”

CHOP, which was initially called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, was created after the police abandoned the East Precinct on June 8 amid escalating tension with protesters. For days, Seattle police deployed tear gas, flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets. Police have said they used the nonlethal force in response to bottles and fireworks being thrown at officers.

AD

Eventually, as it became clear that no amount of tear gas would force the massive crowd to disperse, the Seattle police boarded up the East Precinct, removed their valuables and evacuated.

AD

Soon, it became the SEATTLE POLICE PEOPLE PRECINCT.

“THIS SPACE IS NOW PROPERTY OF THE SEATTLE PEOPLE,” one sign said.

It became a space for passion, protest, art, community. Free food and drinks abounded. Gardens were planted. Documentaries on racial injustice and mass incarceration, notably Ava DuVernay’s “13th,” were screened. The zone’s own security and support teams took hold. Images of armed men led to claims of an anarchist takeover, as the zone turned into a political football for President Trump.

AD

Perry Porter, an artist and musician who helped paint a Black Lives Matter street mural that made national headlines, argued that news media have minimized the positive aspects of CHOP while focusing on late-night chaos and violence. Visual art, he said, has been a way for protesters to reclaim the narrative.

AD

“A lot of people I’ve talked to who haven’t been there, just seeing it from the news, they think it’s this crazy war zone when it’s really not that at all,” Porter said. “It’s an occupied space where people can freely express themselves. Sometimes when you express yourselves there’s disagreements of course, but there hasn’t been anything wild outside of those shootings.”

Still, Porter said that he has been hesitant to return to CHOP since the weekend violence. Unidentified CHOP participants also distributed a letter on Sunday, urging people to only remain at CHOP from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to avoid it becoming a “chaotic, immobile zone in the late/early morning hours.”

AD

Keith “Prez” Asphy, a co-producer of Converge Media, which live streams the protests from the front lines, said he has noticed dramatically fewer people have come out in recent days, estimating the crowd is about 25 percent its usual size. He said he believes the recent violence will imperil the movement.

AD

“I don’t think CHOP is going to last much longer. I really don’t,” he said. “The power of what happened there happened by the power of numbers, of protesters and participants. Those numbers have now filtered down to a smaller group due to the violence."

Asphy compared CHOP to other occupied protests in Seattle’s history, saying that it stands out for its lack of clearly identifiable leadership. To some, like Porter, that has been part of the movement’s beauty, as more people are given a voice. In other ways it’s caused challenges, Asphy said.

AD

Since the 1970s, multiple protests have taken over government-owned buildings. In the winter of 1972, Latino activists occupied an unheated, abandoned elementary school after ESL programs were defunded at a local college. They remained for three months until the city agreed to turn over the building, leading to the founding of El Centro de la Raza. Today, the group is still offering social services from the former school. In 1985, activists occupied another vacant Seattle school, refusing to leave until the building was transformed into a community center and museum, the Seattle Times reported. After eight years of occupation, their demands were finally met, leading to the creation of the Northwest African American Museum.

AD

In a speech on June 10, demonstrator Sarah Tornai envisioned CHOP following a similar path as, saying she hoped it could become a community center focused on organizing around police reform, offering social services addressing issues such as homelessness, and other educational programs, the Seattle Times reported.

Taylor, the leader of Not This Time, said that without stronger leadership, he is doubtful something like that could happen. He said he met with several of the prominent activists within the movement earlier this week to try to formulate how CHOP can work hand-in-hand with city leaders and lawmakers.

AD

The “different sectors of people” within CHOP made consensus difficult, he said, sinking his plans to set up a meeting between the mayor and the group. But he said they all agreed on one thing.

AD