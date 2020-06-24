This weekend, President Trump said he told officials to “slow down” testing to lower the number of newly reported coronavirus cases in the country. His team initially claimed that the suggestion was a joke, but Trump contradicted that claim Tuesday, saying, “I don’t kid.” But top public health experts testifying before Congress on Tuesday denied having been told to scale back testing and reiterated the importance of continuing widespread screenings to hamper the spread of the virus.
Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has recorded more than 2.3 million cases and at least 119,000 deaths, while globally the number of cases has soared past 9 million.
Here are some significant developments:
- Officials in Phoenix on Tuesday declined to enforce local requirements to wear masks in public spaces at Trump’s rally, where a crowd of supporters largely bucked the mandate and ignored social distancing guidelines.
- Texas Children’s Hospital began admitting adult patients as hospitalizations have soared in Harris County in and around Houston. Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) urged Texans to stay inside to avoid spreading the virus. “The safest place for you is at your home,” he said Tuesday.
- Professional sports continue to hit roadblocks as they try to start back up. Three players, including Megan Rapinoe, pulled out of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament set for this weekend. Tennis star Novak Djokovic became the fourth participant in the Adria Tour to test positive. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic also tested positive, as the National Basketball Association entered Phase 2 of its reopening plans on Tuesday. Major League Baseball, meanwhile, announced Tuesday on Twitter that its back-and-forth with the players’ union had been resolved and that athletes were reporting to training camps.
- Yosemite National Park in California announced that it is canceling reservations at six campgrounds less than two weeks after reopening to visitors, as the state recorded 5,000 new cases in one day.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Which states are reopening | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Fauci, top health officials warn of covid-19 surge, contradict Trump on testing
Top federal health officials warned Tuesday that surges in coronavirus infections in more than a dozen states could worsen without new restrictions, and contradicted President Trump’s recent claims that he told officials to slow testing so the country would record fewer cases.
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the country is still in the grip of the pandemic’s first wave, including a “disturbing surge” of new cases in Southern and Western states, including Florida, Texas and Arizona.
The hearing came on the same day that Arizona reported record-high new coronavirus cases, and both Texas and Arizona reported record hospitalizations. Trump held a campaign rally in Phoenix on Tuesday, days after his trip to Tulsa, another site of surging infections. Last week, Texas, Florida, Arizona and at least seven other states reported their highest weekly infection-rate averages.
Read more here.
Harvard doctor compares not wearing face masks to smoking indoors
A doctor who says face masks should be a nationwide requirement to combat the spread of the coronavirus compared flouting mask recommendations to smoking cigarettes in public spaces.
Ashish Jha, the director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, broke down his theory Tuesday during an interview on “The Today Show.”
“The bottom line is that we know that masks reduce infections and they save lives,” Jha said. “Just as I can’t walk into a retail store and light up a cigarette, I shouldn’t be able to walk into a retail store without wearing a mask. These are basic public health measures that I think should be implemented across the country. It’s not that inconvenient and if it helps us stay open and avoid our hospitals getting overwhelmed, it feels to me like it’s well worth the cost.”
There is no national mandate regarding face coverings, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the use of face coverings to help fight the virus’s spread.
As the debate over face masks has raged across the country, some states have made them mandatory and others have left the decision up to local officials. President Trump has repeatedly opposed wearing face masks in public.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced Tuesday that the state would make face masks in public a requirement as new cases continue to spike.
Analysis: Fauci indirectly rebuts Trump on young coronavirus patients
President Trump in an interview with Scripps on Tuesday suggested that increased testing was picking up many less-serious and perhaps negligible coronavirus cases among young people. “You’re showing people that are asymptomatic,” Trump said. “You’re showing people that have very little problem. You’re showing young people that don’t have a problem.”
In an interesting exchange Monday with GOP Rep. Pete Olson (Tex.), Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, roundly but indirectly rebutted Trump’s comments.
Olson then asked Fauci how, if he were “king for a day,” he would change that Bad Attitude Curve “and make these people address this issue for the threat it truly is.”
Fauci’s response bore almost no resemblance to what Trump had said.
Read more here.