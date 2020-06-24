“I don’t know what happened … all I did was stop and take a picture … and the next thing I’m getting five-six punches, getting kicked in the head,” said Carpenter, 60.

Carpenter said in a tweet that he may have a concussion, adding, “This has to stop before some innocent person get killed.”

This is the picture that got me assaulted and beat up by a mob. Punched & kicked in the head. Might have concussion, left eye a little blurry, cheek shollen, sore neck and ribs. This has to stop before some innocent person get killed. I locked up in the Capitol until it’s safe — Tim Carpenter (@TimCarpenterMKE) June 24, 2020

Protesters, however, said the lawmaker provoked them, the Journal Sentinel’s Lawrence Andrea reported.

In one photo of the melee, Carpenter, dressed in a blue T-shirt and shorts, is standing in the street and looks to be engaged in an animated conversation with at least two people. It is not clear what was said between Carpenter and the protesters before the situation turned violent.

Early Wednesday, Carpenter emailed The Washington Post a short video he took of a large group of protesters. In the 10-second clip, several people start yelling and pointing in Carpenter’s direction before at least two rush over to him and appear to grab at his phone.

.@TimCarpenterMKE was just punched in the face by Madison protesters because he was filming. Several people attacked him. pic.twitter.com/jyGIfe0Ogq — Dylan Brogan (@telldylan) June 24, 2020

Following the assault, Carpenter was seen hunched over on the ground near his car. WKOW reporter Lance Veeser later tweeted that Carpenter “collapsed walking towards the Capitol.”

“We called paramedics. An ambulance is here now,” Veeser wrote, sharing an image of a man identified as Carpenter lying on his back surrounded by what looks like shrubbery.

I believe this is State Senator Tim Carpenter. Minutes earlier he told us the protesters assaulted him. Then he collapsed walking towards the Capitol. We called paramedics. An ambulance is here now. pic.twitter.com/uUSdKyQ1hp — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) June 24, 2020

On Tuesday, protesters took to the streets with renewed passion, outraged by the dramatic arrest of a black activist earlier in the day, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. Devonere Johnson, 28, was taken into custody after entering a restaurant in Madison’s Capitol Square area with a megaphone and baseball bat, according to the Journal. In videos of the arrest that circulated widely online, Johnson initially appeared to resist, resulting in a struggle with several officers. He ended up on his stomach on the ground with at least three officers holding him down.

The demonstrations started in the early afternoon and intensified well into the night as protesters smashed windows of public buildings near the state Capitol. They also pulled down two statues that stood outside the statehouse, including one of Col. Hans Christian Heg, a Norwegian immigrant and abolitionist who died fighting for the Union during the Civil War. Heg’s likeness was beheaded and thrown into a nearby lake, WKOW reported. The other statue torn from its base was a replica of Madison’s famed “Forward” statue, intended by its creator to symbolize progress and devotion.

The Hans Christian Heg statue is lying headless in lake Monona. #wkow pic.twitter.com/0grawivgtf — Michelle Alfini (@MichelleAlf) June 24, 2020

Lady Forward statute has been removed by protesters at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Statue is now in the middle of the street. pic.twitter.com/aqgbuEsojl — Dylan Brogan (@telldylan) June 24, 2020

At least one local lawmaker condemned the protesters’ actions on Tuesday.

“This is absolutely despicable. I am saddened at the cowardice of Madison officials to deal with these thugs,” tweeted Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). In the same tweet, Vos called out Gov. Tony Evers (D), asking, “are you going to finally do something about these protestors committing crimes on state property?”

Though police appeared to give the protesters a wide berth for most of the night, that changed shortly before 1 a.m. local time when more than a dozen officers in riot gear descended on the scene following reports that people were trying to break the windows and doors of the Capitol building, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

A line of officers faced off against the large group of protesters, reportedly about a hundred strong, as they chanted and ignored requests from the cops to disperse. In response to the protesters, the police repeatedly played a recorded message stating, “This is an unlawful gathering. Please leave the area immediately.”

More than an hour later, a stalwart group of about 50 people remained in the street and the line of officers had moved back a block from their original position, the Journal-Sentinel’s Andrea reported.

