Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said his state will move into Phase 4 of its five-part reopening plan on Friday, allowing bars, movie theaters, barbershops and other businesses to open to the public again. Some businesses will have to comply with capacity limits and social distancing requirements, and gatherings of 50 or fewer people will be permitted. The state added 894 new cases and 41 deaths to its tallies on Thursday.
Here are some significant developments:
- The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court late on Thursday to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, despite thousands more Americans signing up for Obamacare since the pandemic began. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) denounced the move as an “act of unfathomable cruelty.”
- The White House coronavirus task force will have its first news briefing in almost two months on Friday at the Department of Health and Human Services. Although President Trump frequently spearheaded past briefings, task force head Vice President Pence will lead Friday’s event.
- Texas Medical Center in Houston filled 100 percent of its normal capacity intensive care unit beds on Thursday, with 374 of its 1,330 ICU beds occupied by covid-19 patients. Texas, and Houston in particular, face a mounting crisis at hospitals where beds are filling up as coronavirus cases spike. Under surge capacity, the hospital can accommodate 373 more people before it runs out of resources.
- Robert Redfield, who heads the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned Thursday that the actual number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. is likely far higher than what officials have confirmed through testing. “Our best estimate right now is that for every case that’s reported, there actually are 10 other infections,” he told reporters.
- The World Health Organization said Thursday that resurgences in Europe could “push health systems to the brink” if new case numbers continue to grow, after 30 countries reported increases in the last two weeks.