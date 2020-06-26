U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, apparently skeptical of the unopposed request, demanded on Wednesday that prosecutors present a detailed explanation of why they would accept such a delay.

AD

AD

In a late-night Thursday filing first reported by Politico, Michael R. Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said that the Justice Department’s current policy is to grant delays “without respect to age, health, or other COVID-19 risk factors.”

“For that reason—and that reason only—the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia does not oppose defendant Roger J. Stone’s request to extend his voluntary surrender date for up to 60 days,” Sherwin wrote.

Stone’s request for a delay adds a new wrinkle to a case that has become a political lightning rod. Four prosecutors on the case abruptly resigned in February when Attorney General William P. Barr intervened to overrule their recommendation for a tough seven- to nine-year sentence.

AD

On Wednesday, one of those prosecutors testified to the House Judiciary Committee that political pressure was behind that decision, a claim Barr disputes. Trump has loudly and repeatedly complained that Stone, a longtime associate who briefly worked on his presidential campaign, was unfairly targeted by prosecutors.

AD

Sherwin, who was appointed in May, is a former top deputy to Barr -- a relationship that has added fuel to claims that the attorney general is stacking top positions with subordinates willing to help the president’s allies.

Stone was ultimately sentenced to 40 months for his crimes, which related to misleading federal officials about his relationship with WikiLeaks, and was assigned to FCI Jesup in Georgia. As Stone noted in his request, no Jesup prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus.

AD

Jackson, who has previously earned Trump’s ire, did not accept Stone’s request at face value. On Wednesday, she ordered Sherwin’s office to update her on the status of coronavirus cases at Jesup and to point her toward any Justice Department policies regarding sentence delays during the pandemic. She also asked prosecutors to explain how they’ve responded to other similar requests.

AD

Sherwin, in his response, said his office has not opposed any requests for delays since the pandemic began, and has agreed to two other recent requests from defendants scheduled to start their imprisonment in June. He confirmed that no Jesup prisoners have caught coronavirus.

Sherwin’s memo does note that prosecutors had asked in November to send Stone immediately into custody after his conviction, citing a string of improper behavior during the case. Stone posted an image of Berman with crosshairs over her face on Instagram during the trial and threatened a witness and his dog.

AD