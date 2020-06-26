House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) denounced the move.
“President Trump and the Republicans’ campaign to rip away the protections and benefits of the Affordable Care Act in the middle of the coronavirus crisis is an act of unfathomable cruelty,” she said in a statement.
The brief was filed in support of a challenge to the ACA by a coalition of Republican governors. Trump had pledged last month to follow through on overturning Obamacare despite the ongoing pandemic.
A decision in the case may not come until 2021, The Washington Post reported last month, with oral arguments scheduled for later this year.
In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere brushed aside concerns about how dismantling Obamacare during the pandemic could worsen the crises, saying, “A global pandemic does not change what Americans know: Obamacare has been an unlawful failure and further illustrates the need to focus on patient care.”
Deere added, “The American people deserve for Congress to work on a bipartisan basis with the President to provide quality, affordable care.”