Officials across the country moved to slow their reopenings. Abbott ordered bars to close and restaurants to reduce capacity to contain the state’s outbreak. In Florida, where infections are skyrocketing, officials also moved to shut down bars and some beaches. San Francisco paused reopening plans after a spike in cases.
For the third day in a row, the United States set a single-day record for new cases, with 44,702 reported Friday. Thirteen states set their own records for the average number of new cases reported over the past seven days.
Here are some significant developments:
- A federal judge in California on Friday ordered the release of migrant children being held with their parents at the country’s three family detention facilities, citing coronavirus outbreaks at two of the centers.
- An Oklahoma journalist who covered President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa last week said he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
- The Trump administration official coordinating tests for the novel coronavirus did a partial pivot Friday, announcing that the government would briefly extend its management of five testing sites in Texas, a state with a recent spike of cases and hospitalizations.
- The surge of infections happening in several states is a “disturbing trend” that complicates locating the source of an outbreak, Anthony S. Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert, said Friday.
- Beaches in Miami-Dade County in Florida will close over the Fourth of July weekend out of concerns for social distancing amid the pandemic.
