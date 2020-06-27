The governor’s statement came as the debate continued to rage over the state flag, the last in the country to feature the Confederate battle flag in its design. The symbol, with 13 white stars atop a blue X with a red background, appears in the Mississippi flag’s upper-left corner.
Adopted more than 30 years after the end of the Civil War, the banner has continued to fly despite years of criticism over its symbology, including previous attempts to change it. In 2001, Mississippians voted 2-to-1 to keep the 1894 design.
But amid nationwide protests over racial injustice and a heightened focus on Confederate symbols, Mississippi legislators and institutions have in recent days come out against the flag. A state lawmaker told CNN Friday there now might be enough votes to remove it.
Reeves went from saying Wednesday that there was “an effort underway across the country to erase our nation’s history” and that a veto “would be pointless” to his Saturday statement that it was time “resolve that the page has been turned” and “find a way to come together.”
“We should not be under any illusion that a vote in the Capitol is the end of what must be done — the job before us is to bring the state together,” Reeves said in his Saturday statement, “and I intend to work night and day to do it.”