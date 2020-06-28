Activists have assembled at Jefferson Square Park for more than a month to protest police brutality. Video posted online Saturday shows man in shorts and a tank top aiming a gun in the direction of tents set up in the park and opening fire. Videos on social media show protesters fleeing the area and, in some cases, diving and crouching behind nearby parked cars, tents and trees as shots are fired. In one video posted on social media, a seemingly motionless body can be seen on the ground in the park in a pool of blood as people shout for medics to help.

AD

AD

“I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. “It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene.”

Jasmine Harris, a 27-year-old protester, said she and others were participating in a music video when she heard gunfire.

“All I could hear was: bang, bang. I thought they were fireworks,” she said. She then said she heard four more shots and saw a man lying on the ground, bleeding.

“It was a very good time, we were all getting along” before the shooting, she said. “It was heartbreaking.”

AD

Early Sunday morning, police announced that while they would continue to allow peaceful protests during the day, they would not permit protesters to stay in the park overnight or erect “tents of any kind."

AD

“While most protesters in the park have been largely peaceful. Things changed last night when shots rang out in the park, leaving one dead and one other shot. We are now clearing the park and it will stay cleared,” the Louisville Metro Police Department wrote on Twitter.

The park — a small plaza in the city’s downtown — has become an encampment in recent weeks, with protesters sleeping overnight in tents and stands, handing out food and supplies, and demonstrating against police brutality and systemic racism during the day.

AD

Tensions were high on Saturday as a group that described themselves as “armed freedom fighter patriots” announced on social media that they would be moving into downtown Louisville to “restore order.” The group failed to show up downtown on Saturday, instead gathering in the parking lot of a park several miles away. The threat of a confrontation led to police being deployed near Jefferson Square Park throughout the day. Authorities have not revealed any information about the shooter and whether he was connected to protesters, counterprotesters or any other group.

AD

Louisville has become a center of protests against police brutality, with demonstrations related to the death of Taylor intensifying and growing after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was killed in her home by police after they executed a no-knock warrant on March 13.

At least three officers were involved in the raid, firing into Taylor’s apartment just after midnight. In a lawsuit filed in April, Taylor’s family said that Louisville police executed a search warrant at Taylor’s home, looking for a man who did not live there. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who reportedly was a licensed gun owner, shot at officers when they attempted to enter the apartment, and the officers returned fire.

AD

Taylor was shot at least eight times and killed. Authorities have released little information about the killing. It is being investigated by state and local authorities and the FBI.

AD