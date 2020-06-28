BRUSSELS — Voters in France and Poland braved the pandemic Sunday to cast ballots that will show how the virus has reshaped citizens’ attitudes about their leaders.

Votes had been delayed in both nations this spring amid concerns that large gatherings could accelerate the spread of covid-19. Now, with the virus significantly curbed, French citizens were voting in municipal elections that will be another measure of the standing of French President Emmanuel Macron, and Poles were voting in the first round of presidential elections, with a chance to accept or reject a ruling party that has taken over the courts and squelched opposition voices.

There were still fears that the decision to hold the elections — mostly through in-person voting — could spread the disease. But both nations have curbed their infection numbers. Macron went through with a first round of the municipal elections on March 15, just before he imposed a nationwide lockdown, pressured partially by far-right politicians who were warning at the time that a delay would be a power grab by those currently in office. Turnout was poor — 20 percentage points lower than the previous municipal elections held five years ago.