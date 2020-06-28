States around the country continued to report new daily highs in confirmed cases with 44,782 announced Saturday, as the total number of infections in the United States approached 2.5 million. Worldwide, coronavirus infections were nearing 10 million.
Here are some significant developments:
- Vice President Pence has postponed planned campaign events in Arizona and Florida next week “out of an abundance of caution” amid major increases in coronavirus cases in those states, a Trump-Pence reelection campaign official said Saturday.
- After Washington state set a statewide high for new cases over a seven-day stretch, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) and Secretary of Health John Wiesman paused the progression of several counties that were on track to enter the fourth and final phase of reopening Saturday.
- In the hours before his rally in Tulsa, President Trump’s campaign directed the removal of thousands of “Do not sit here, please!” stickers from seats in the arena that were intended to establish social distance between rallygoers, according to video and photos obtained by The Washington Post and a person familiar with the event.
- Europe is preparing to reopen to foreign travelers, but Americans don’t even figure into the discussion.
With few rules in place, airlines, airports adopt their own strategies for combating the coronavirus
Travelers landing at Honolulu International Airport have their temperatures checked upon arrival, must provide contact information and are required to wear masks. There are no such rules for those on domestics flights at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Several U.S. carriers now require travelers to fill out health questionnaires when they check-in, but only one — Frontier Airlines — mandates a temperature scan before boarding.
Several months after the novel coronavirus pandemic devastated the nation’s aviation industry, there still is no uniform strategy for managing the virus as travelers begin to return to the skies. The Trump administration has largely left it to airlines and airports to decide how to implement and enforce recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying they know best.
The result is a patchwork of responses, which some worry will hamper efforts to control the spread of the virus and undermine recommendations from public health officials about the importance of wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
France and Poland vote amid pandemic fears
BRUSSELS — Voters in France and Poland braved the pandemic Sunday to cast ballots that will show how the virus has reshaped citizens’ attitudes about their leaders.
Votes had been delayed in both nations this spring amid concerns that large gatherings could accelerate the spread of covid-19. Now, with the virus significantly curbed, French citizens were voting in municipal elections that will be another measure of the standing of French President Emmanuel Macron, and Poles were voting in the first round of presidential elections, with a chance to accept or reject a ruling party that has taken over the courts and squelched opposition voices.
There were still fears that the decision to hold the elections — mostly through in-person voting — could spread the disease. But both nations have curbed their infection numbers. Macron went through with a first round of the municipal elections on March 15, just before he imposed a nationwide lockdown, pressured partially by far-right politicians who were warning at the time that a delay would be a power grab by those currently in office. Turnout was poor — 20 percentage points lower than the previous municipal elections held five years ago.
In Poland, meanwhile, right-wing President Andrzej Duda was once expected to have an easy path to victory after his Law and Justice party took over the country’s judicial system, turned public broadcasters into pro-government news outlets and made life difficult for opposition politicians of all stripes. But public confidence has cratered in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis, and Duda is likely to be forced into a runoff election that polls show is neck-and-neck with the opposition mayor of Warsaw.
With Trump leading the way, America’s coronavirus failures exposed by record surge in new infections
Five months after the novel coronavirus was first detected in the United States, a record surge in new cases is the clearest sign yet of the country’s historic failure to control the virus — exposing a crisis in governance extending from the Oval Office to state capitals to city councils.
President Trump — who has repeatedly downplayed the virus, sidelined experts and misled Americans about its dangers and potential cures — now finds his presidency wracked by an inability to shepherd the country through its worst public health calamity in a century. The dysfunction that has long characterized Trump’s White House has been particularly ill-suited for a viral outbreak that requires precision, focus and steady leadership, according to public health experts, administration officials and lawmakers from both parties.
Read more here.