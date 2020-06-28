On Saturday, following days of tension in the state legislature, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) signaled for the first time that he would sign a bill to create a new flag. That afternoon, the House of Representatives, followed by the Senate, swiftly passed measures allowing a vote on the flag. Applause filled both chambers after the votes were announced.
Saturday’s vote was procedural: because the legislative session was nearing its end, lawmakers had to approve a bill suspending a deadline to introduce legislation on the flag. The current proposal calls for the immediate removal of the state flag and the creation of a committee to approve a new design. The proposed design would go before voters in November for approval.
There are two requirements for a new flag. It must features the words “In God We Trust” and it cannot include the Confederate battle flag.