Here are some significant developments:
- Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-diseases expert, told CNN on Sunday that an eventual vaccine for the coronavirus may not be enough to achieve herd immunity in the United States.
- In Florida, where the seven-day average of new cases has hit new highs for 21 days in a row, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said that young people who ignore social distancing rules were largely to blame for the rise in infections.
- Vice President Pence urged Americans to wear face masks during a Sunday visit to Dallas. During the same visit, he attended a rally where dozens of choir members performed without masks on.
- As new coronavirus cases continue to rise in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has shut down bars in some areas of the state, including Los Angeles.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a Sunday interview on ABC News’s “This Week” that wearing face masks should be mandatory nationwide, and that such a measure was “long overdue.”
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Which states are reopening | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Global death toll surpasses 500,000
The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 500,000 late Sunday night, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The number of infections reported worldwide topped 10 million over the weekend and now stands at over 10,117,000, according to the university. Both figures are likely an undercount, given the paucity of covid-19 testing in some parts of the world.
The United States accounts for by far the most deaths — nearly a quarter of those worldwide. At least 123,000 Americans have died since February, according to tracking by The Washington Post. On Sunday, the number of infections reported in the country topped 2.5 million as the number of new cases across parts the South and West continued to climb.
Brazil, which has seen 57,622 deaths to date, is the second hardest-hit country, according to the Johns Hopkins data. Britain, with 43,634 deaths, ranked third.
While nations like Italy and Spain emerged as early hotspots, Europe has accounted for significantly fewer deaths in recent months. Meanwhile, Latin American countries such as Brazil, Peru and Chile have seen infection numbers surge and death tolls rise as the pandemic sweeps the Americas becoming the globe’s new hotspot.
Despite surging numbers of cases, especially in India and Pakistan, death rates in Asia, Africa and the Middle East have remained comparatively low.
For some students, this tiny and isolated college sounds perfect during a pandemic
SWEET BRIAR, Va. — At the entrance to the sweeping Sweet Briar College campus, where meadows full of wildflowers bloom, trails wind through old-growth forests, and the Blue Ridge Mountains shape the horizon line, the sign said: “Welcome home.”
Sweet Briar, the private college in rural Virginia, will reopen to students in August. It’s marketing itself as a safe haven in the midst of a pandemic — and officials even hope that pitch might help shore up its future.
Across the country, debates are raging over whether universities can house students and resume in-person classes without worsening the spread of the coronavirus. The debate is only intensifying as cases spike in Arizona, Texas, Florida and elsewhere, and as college athletes return to campuses, where hundreds have already tested positive.
Read more here.
Amid surge in cases, Pence urges Americans to wear masks and social distance
Vice President Pence on Sunday implored Americans to wear face masks, practice social distancing and stay away from senior citizens protect them amid a new spike in coronavirus infections, as the United States surpassed 2.5 million confirmed cases.
At an event in Dallas, Pence commended Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for his “decisive action” in reopening the state’s economy in early May. But with the state’s hospitals experiencing a surge in patients amid skyrocketing infection rates, Pence praised Abbott for scaling back some reopening measures, including ordering bars to close and restaurants to reduce occupancy.
The virus has killed more than 123,000 people in the United States, and U.S. cases make up by far the largest share of the worldwide caseload. In Texas, coronavirus-related hospitalizations reached a record high for the 16th day in a row on Saturday, with 5,523 patients being treated.
Read more here.