At least 10,264,000 coronavirus cases have been detected worldwide, with roughly 2.6 million infections reported in the United States. At least 124,000 Americans have died of complications of covid-19, and the global death count is hovering near 505,000.
Here are some significant developments:
- The number of people currently hospitalized for covid-19 is surging in seven states, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. In Texas, Arizona, Nevada, South Carolina, Montana, Georgia and California, seven-day averages are up at least 25 percent from last week.
- Drugmaker Gilead said Monday that remdesivir, the first covid-19 treatment proven to be effective in clinical trials, will cost $3,120 for a typical patient.
- Democrats in the House of Representatives approved the first significant expansion of the Affordable Care Act in a decade — but opposition from Senate Republicans means that it has no chance of becoming law and only serves to make a political point.
- Los Angeles County has ordered all beaches to close over the Fourth of July weekend after reporting its highest single-day number of new cases on Monday. But L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says that he does not plan to enforce the order.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that there should be “no stigma” to wearing face masks.
New Zealand cancels plans to hold Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November 2021
New Zealand has abandoned plans to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next year, and will move the forum online instead, officials said Tuesday.
The gathering of world leaders from nearly two dozen nations, including the United States, wasn’t slated to take place until November 2021. But New Zealand’s foreign affairs minister, Winston Peters, said that the event’s logistics require “a large volume of high-level visitors” entering the country as soon as late 2020 for planning and security purposes. New Zealand’s borders remain sealed to the outside world, and Peters said in a Tuesday statement that officials “simply couldn’t guarantee these people would be able to enter New Zealand without being quarantined.”
Upward of 20,000 people were expected to attend the trade-oriented summit, which will instead be held as a virtual conference, according to AFP.
New Zealand has effectively eliminated community spread of the coronavirus, and earlier this month lifted all restrictions aside from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for people traveling from overseas. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that calls to reopen the island nation’s borders were “frankly dangerous” and that the country’s success in containing the outbreak could easily be undone.
Those who built Johns Hopkins’ pandemic dashboard say some are missing the real story
Since launching in January, Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center has exploded in scope and popularity, garnering millions of page views and popping up in news coverage and daily conversation. Through numbers, the tracker has told the story of what the virus is doing while the story is still unfolding, offering a nearly real-time picture of its silent march across the globe.
But even as data has jumped to the forefront of international discussions about the virus, the Johns Hopkins team wrestles with doubts about whether the numbers can truly capture the scope of the pandemic, or whether the public and policymakers are failing to absorb the big picture. They know what they are producing is not a high-resolution snapshot of the pandemic, but a constantly shifting Etch a Sketch of the trail of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
“Numbers in some ways instill this sense of comfort. But then on the other hand, they can be wrong,” said Lauren Gardner, the associate professor at Johns Hopkins’s Whiting School of Engineering who has spearheaded the global tracker since day one. “And they can be wrong for lots of different reasons.”
Read more here.
Top CEOs say business fallout will extend through 2021
The chief executives of some the nation’s largest companies expect the ill economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic to extend through 2021, and nearly a third of them say the harm will last even longer.
Business Roundtable surveyed 136 members about their projected sales, capital spending and hiring for the next six months. The CEO Economic Outlook Survey fell to 34.3 in the second quarter, the lowest reading for the composite index since the same three months of 2009, according to a report released Monday. But it’s well above the all-time low of -5.0, set during the first quarter of 2009 at the height of the Great Recession.
The group’s members include the CEOs of Apple, JPMorgan Chase and Chevron, among others. The poll, taken from June 1 to 22, reflected the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus, which ushered the United States into recession as businesses and factories were forced to shut down or curtail operations to stem its spread. More than 47.3 million Americans have filed jobless claims since March.
Read more here.
Reopening comes to a halt as cases surge in South and West
As new coronavirus cases surge across the Sun Belt, ambitious plans for reopening are grinding to a sudden halt.
In Arizona, where caseloads and hospitalizations have been steadily climbing for weeks, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) has pushed back plans to reopen public schools and banned gatherings of more than 50 people. A little over a month after allowing stay-at-home orders to expire, Ducey on Monday shut down bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and water parks for 30 days and warned residents that “we can’t be under any illusion that this virus is going to go away on its own.”
Texas on Friday ordered bars to close for the second time this year, while local officials in parts of Florida and California plan to shut down beaches again over the Fourth of July weekend. Other hard-hit states, such as Tennessee and Georgia, opted on Monday to extend their stay-at-home orders.
In addition to closing beaches and banning Fourth of July fireworks, Los Angeles also plans to put a “hard pause” on reopening businesses like amusement parks and movie theaters, Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) said Monday. Bars were ordered to close down over the weekend. The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the county topped 100,000 on Monday, and public health experts warn that local hospitals could be facing a shortage of beds with two or three weeks.
New Jersey, though not among the states that have emerged as new epicenters of the outbreak, is also pumping the breaks on its reopening plans. Indoor dining was slated to resume this week, but Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said Monday that those plans had been put on hold “indefinitely.”