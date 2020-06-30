As new coronavirus cases surge across the Sun Belt, ambitious plans for reopening are grinding to a sudden halt.

In Arizona, where caseloads and hospitalizations have been steadily climbing for weeks, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) has pushed back plans to reopen public schools and banned gatherings of more than 50 people. A little over a month after allowing stay-at-home orders to expire, Ducey on Monday shut down bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and water parks for 30 days and warned residents that “we can’t be under any illusion that this virus is going to go away on its own.”

Texas on Friday ordered bars to close for the second time this year, while local officials in parts of Florida and California plan to shut down beaches again over the Fourth of July weekend. Other hard-hit states, such as Tennessee and Georgia, opted on Monday to extend their stay-at-home orders.

In addition to closing beaches and banning Fourth of July fireworks, Los Angeles also plans to put a “hard pause” on reopening businesses like amusement parks and movie theaters, Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) said Monday. Bars were ordered to close down over the weekend. The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the county topped 100,000 on Monday, and public health experts warn that local hospitals could be facing a shortage of beds with two or three weeks.