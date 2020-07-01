Fauci’s dire warning came as many communities are hitting the brakes on reopening due to the rising tide of infections. At least 44,474 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, the second-highest total since the start of the pandemic, according to data collected by The Washington Post. More than 10,424,000 cases have been detected worldwide, with over 2.6 million found in the U.S.
Here are some significant developments:
- In 45 states, seven-day averages of new infections are higher than they were a week ago, according to a Post analysis. Record-shattering numbers of new cases were also reported in six states — Texas, Arizona, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Idaho and Alaska — on Tuesday.
- The news doesn’t look quite so bad if you’re in the Northeast, however. Massachusetts reported zero coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday — a stark change from April, when obituaries took up 21 pages in the Boston Globe.
- Soaring infection numbers in many states are leading officials to crack down on bars. Colorado on Tuesday became the latest state to order drinking establishments to close down once again, following the lead of Texas, Arizona and Florida. Fearing a similar surge in cases, Virginia reversed its plan to allow bars to reopen this week, while Delaware announced plans to issue an emergency shutdown order targeting bars in popular vacation destinations like Rehoboth Beach.
- Republican leaders are increasingly urging Americans to wear masks, though President Trump and his White House staff continue to frame it as a matter of personal choice. Meanwhile, a new analysis from economists at Goldman Sachs says that a nationwide mask mandate could prevent a nearly 5 percent drop in the country’s GDP by averting further shutdowns.
- Late Tuesday night, the Senate reached a surprise last-minute agreement to extend the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. But the legislation’s prospects in the House remain uncertain.
Stocks close out best quarter since 1998, clawing back most Q1 losses
Stocks overcame weeks of uncertainty, social unrest and a resurgence in coronavirus infections to finish one of Wall Street’s best quarters in history.
Two of the three major stock indexes are still down for the first six months of the year, and Federal Reserve chairman Jerome H. Powell on Tuesday cautioned that the economic recovery remains “extraordinarily uncertain” in the face of the stubborn coronavirus.
But indexes have rebounded from their March lows as investors placed their faith and money in the transformative power of remote technology and their belief that a slow but sure, broad recovery — backed by trillions in federal guarantees — is in the works.
Senate reaches deal to extend Paycheck Protection Program hours before it was set to expire
The Senate reached a surprise last-minute deal late Tuesday to extend the small-business Paycheck Protection Program through Aug. 8, passing it just hours before the lending program was set to shut down at midnight.
Prospects for the legislation in the House, however, were uncertain. Both chambers are set to adjourn for a two-week recess by week’s end.
The short-term agreement came together in behind-the-scenes negotiations involving Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) and others.
As shaken cities and states pull back from reopening, Fauci sounds alarm on surging virus
Staggered by the resurgent novel coronavirus, cities and states are reinstituting restrictions on bars, pools and large gatherings days ahead of July 4 celebrations as the top U.S. infectious-disease expert warned Tuesday that the pandemic is out of control in some places and soon could reach 100,000 cases a day.
Nationally, new infections have topped 40,000 in four of the past five days during an accelerating outbreak that exceeds the worst days of April.
“I’m not satisfied with what’s going on because we’re going in the wrong direction,” Anthony S. Fauci said during a Senate hearing Tuesday.