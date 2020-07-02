New Zealand’s health minister resigned Thursday, saying that his gaffes had become a distraction from the country’s successful coronavirus response.

David Clark, who was demoted in April after breaching quarantine to take a family beach trip, also faced criticism for going on a mountain biking excursion during New Zealand’s strict lockdown. Last week, calls for his resignation intensified after a news conference where he appeared to blame recent blunders on the widely-beloved director-general for health, Ashley Bloomfield.

Though New Zealand has been more successful in stamping out the coronavirus than any other nation, officials revealed last month that two women who were allowed to leave isolation early had potentially exposed hundreds of people to covid-19. In a video that went viral last week, Clark said that Bloomfield had “accepted responsibility” for lapses in border security protocols, giving many New Zealanders the impression that he had thrown the popular health official under the bus.

Clark had previously offered to resign in April, when word got out about his unauthorized trip to the beach, the New Zealand Herald reported. At the time, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she would not accept his resignation because the shake-up in leadership would cause too much disruption while the government tried to cope with the ongoing crisis.

On Thursday, with the outbreak under control, Ardern said that Clark felt his presence had become an “unhelpful distraction” and she agreed.