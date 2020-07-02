More than 800,000 new coronavirus cases were detected in the U.S. in June, many of them in Sun Belt states that were quick to reopen. At least 125,602 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.
Here are some significant developments:
- California, Texas, Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia all broke their previous single-day records for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while Louisiana’s infection rates continued to rise.
- Trump on Wednesday said that he was “all for masks” and would wear one if he were in “in a tight situation with people.” Later in the day, he mocked Joe Biden for covering up at campaign events where the “the audience is 25, 30, 40 feet away.”
- A ballot initiative that would expand Medicaid in Oklahoma passed by a narrow margin, allowing nearly 50,000 people who lost their health insurance amid the pandemic to become eligible for the safety-net program.
- Arizona reported a record number of coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday as intensive care units approached 90 percent capacity. Vice President Pence, who visited the state on Wednesday, said that the federal government would send in 500 additional medical workers to help combat the surge.
- Vanilla Ice, the 1990s rapper who last made headlines when his pet wallaroo went missing in Florida, plans to hold a weekend concert for up to 2,500 people in Texas over Fourth of July weekend.
New Zealand health minister resigns after becoming ‘unhelpful distraction’
New Zealand’s health minister resigned Thursday, saying that his gaffes had become a distraction from the country’s successful coronavirus response.
David Clark, who was demoted in April after breaching quarantine to take a family beach trip, also faced criticism for going on a mountain biking excursion during New Zealand’s strict lockdown. Last week, calls for his resignation intensified after a news conference where he appeared to blame recent blunders on the widely-beloved director-general for health, Ashley Bloomfield.
Though New Zealand has been more successful in stamping out the coronavirus than any other nation, officials revealed last month that two women who were allowed to leave isolation early had potentially exposed hundreds of people to covid-19. In a video that went viral last week, Clark said that Bloomfield had “accepted responsibility” for lapses in border security protocols, giving many New Zealanders the impression that he had thrown the popular health official under the bus.
Clark had previously offered to resign in April, when word got out about his unauthorized trip to the beach, the New Zealand Herald reported. At the time, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she would not accept his resignation because the shake-up in leadership would cause too much disruption while the government tried to cope with the ongoing crisis.
On Thursday, with the outbreak under control, Ardern said that Clark felt his presence had become an “unhelpful distraction” and she agreed.
“It’s essential our health leadership has the confidence of the New Zealand public,” she said.
Voters in deep-red Oklahoma approve Medicaid expansion amid pandemic
Oklahomans voted Tuesday to alter their state constitution to expand Medicaid over nearly a decade of opposition by Republican governors, making their state the first to widen the safety-net insurance program as the coronavirus pandemic steals jobs and health benefits.
The expansion’s approval, by a slender margin, means that an estimated 250,000 additional Oklahoma residents will be eligible for the public insurance, including nearly 50,000 who have lost coverage as unemployment has soared this year.
The decision in a Republican-leaning state is rich in political significance. Oklahoma becomes the fifth state in which voters have passed ballot initiatives to expand Medicaid by employing a tool to circumvent the will of GOP governors and legislatures. Another Medicaid-expansion vote is pending in Missouri early next month.
In wake of Trump’s Tulsa rally, his campaign is still contending with the fallout
It was just hours before President Trump was set to take the stage for his rally in Tulsa last month when the news broke: Six staff at the site had just tested positive for the coronavirus.
The president, who was en route from Washington, was livid that the news was public, according to people familiar with his reaction. In the tent outside the BOK Center, where campaign staff were being tested before the event, the release of the information caused a scramble.
Health-care workers were quizzed about whether they had leaked the information about the positive cases to the news media — and then were given a different list of people to test, according to two people with direct knowledge of the events who, like others in this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal conversations.
The flurry inside the tent was part of a cascade of events triggered by Trump’s insistence on holding the June 20 rally inside the Tulsa arena, despite the adamant warnings of health officials about the rising risks of the novel coronavirus in Oklahoma.
Coronavirus cases rose by nearly 50 percent last month, led by states that reopened first
Coronavirus infections in the United States surged nearly 50 percent in June as states relaxed quarantine rules and tried to reopen their economies, data compiled Wednesday showed, and several states moved to reimpose restrictions on bars and recreation.
More than 800,000 new cases were reported across the country last month, led by Florida, Arizona, Texas and California — bringing the nation’s officially reported total to just over 2.6 million, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.
More than 52,000 new cases were reported in the United States on Wednesday, the highest total since the start of the pandemic, according to data collected by The Post. Record-shattering numbers of new cases were reported Wednesday in six states — California, Georgia, Texas, Alaska, North Carolina and Arizona.