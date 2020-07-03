Despite the concerns, President Trump has planned massive — and controversial — fireworks displays Friday at Mount Rushmore and Saturday in Washington on the Mall, both of which are expected to encourage travel and attract large crowds. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said during a “Today” show appearance Friday there will be no mask-wearing enforcement for attendees at the gatherings and that the administration would leave mandates to state and local officials.

Here are some significant developments:

Adams said while everyone should wear a mask when they go out in public, he stopped short of discouraging large gatherings — advice that would undercut the president’s desire to see crows turn out for his planned holiday events.

The mayor of Miami-Dade County announced a 10 p.m.-to-sunrise curfew starting Friday night and continuing until further notice. Around 2,300 of Florida’s 10,109 new infections on Thursday were reported in Miami-Dade.

Ahead of a three-day holiday weekend, Chicago and Pennsylvania announced new travel quarantine measures for arrivals from coronavirus hot spot states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. The order goes into effect July 6.

The Trump administration continues to defer to state and local leaders on mandates regulating mask-wearing or social distancing. Adams, the surgeon general, suggested Friday mandates, like requiring attendees to Trump’s planned holiday events to wear a mask, would only make people rebel. It was more beneficial, Adams said, the help people understand why they should wear a mask rather than simply ordering them to do so.

“As we talk about Fourth of July and independence, it’s important to understand that if we wear these, we’ll actually have more independence and more freedom because more places will be able to stay open,” Adams said.

More than a dozen governors and mayors since Thursday have tweeted reminders to take precautions around mask wearing and social distancing. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) reminded residents that cases surged following the last summer holiday, Memorial Day.

Heading into the holiday weekend, several hot-spot states, including Florida and Georgia on Thursday broke their existing daily records for new coronavirus cases. Florida reported 10,109 new cases, up from 6,563 cases on Wednesday — the 25th consecutive day that state has set a record high in its seven-day rolling average. Georgia, one of the first states to loosen restrictions, joined Florida and several other states in setting single-day records of new cases. Georgia reported 3,472, up from 2,976 on Wednesday.