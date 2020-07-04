Nationwide, new infections reached another single-day high of 57,497 on Friday, and at least 20 states set record highs for the average of new cases over seven days.
Faced with the soaring numbers, governors and mayors around the country have canceled or scaled back Independence Day celebrations and pleaded with people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and only celebrate with household members.
“We’re going to have to celebrate differently this year. Everyone should cancel plans with others for the 4th of July,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted. “Please stay home and save lives — it’s that simple.”
Beaches were closed in Los Angeles, South Florida and in other states, but Myrtle Beach, S.C., remained open to the public, even as cases in the city and state continued to rise sharply. The tourist hub passed a last-minute mask ordinance as it prepared for thousands of vacationers to flock in for the holiday.
“We are doing all that we can,” Mayor Brenda Bethune told CNN. “I believe that people spread this virus — that’s been proven — not places.”
Here are some significant developments:
- Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for the coronavirus Friday while in South Dakota, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss their personal situation. Trump Jr. was cleared of the virus, and the couple will drive home together to avoid contact with others.
- Tom Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that the new waves of infection were far from over. “It’s worse, will continue to get worse, and will take months to improve substantially. We are going in the wrong direction, fast,” he tweeted.
- Ahead of baseball and basketball returning this month, several players were reported Friday to have become infected with the coronavirus. Major League Baseball announced 38 players and staff members tested positive on 19 teams, even as the 60-game schedule is set to open on July 23 or 24.