Here are some significant developments:
- Nationwide, the rolling seven-day average for new cases was 48,361 on Saturday, up 11,740 from a week ago, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Eighteen states also reported new average highs.
- Some California cities defied requests to clamp down on public gatherings that could spread the virus. Lancaster ignored a ban on fireworks from Los Angeles County health officials, and several municipalities in the San Diego area kept their beach parking lots open, despite the state urging them to close.
- Public health experts continued to push back on what they say are misleading claims that the surge in cases was the result of expanded testing capacity alone. “When the virus is under control, testing doesn’t uncover more cases. It’s a tool for keeping the epidemic at bay,” said former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb.
Speaking at an Independence Day event on the White House lawn, Trump said the country had “learned how to put out the flame” of the coronavirus.
“Our strategy is moving along well,” he said, thanking front-line pandemic workers for their work. “It goes out in one area and rears back its ugly face in another area. But we have learned a lot.”
He continued to assert that testing had driven up new case numbers — a claim contradicted by rising positivity rates and widely disputed by epidemiologists — and said the country was making progress on developing therapeutics and a vaccine.
Officials nationwide continued to plead with the public to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings to stop the virus from spreading deeper into communities. Several more major U.S. cities, including Cincinnati and Cleveland, passed ordinances requiring people to wear face coverings while in public.