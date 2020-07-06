The exchange went viral after it was posted online, drawing comparisons to the case of Emmett Till and sparking discourse about the ways that white people weaponize authorities against black people who have done nothing wrong.

AD

Cooper was charged Monday with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. said — a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail or three years probation and a fine of up to $1,000.

AD

“Our office will provide the public with additional information as the case proceeds,” Vance said in a statement. “At this time I would like to encourage anyone who has been the target of false reporting to contact our Office. We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable.”

The man Cooper called the police on, Christian Cooper, who is not related to Amy, declined to comment on the charges. After the incident in May, he told The Washington Post, “I don’t think there’s any African American person in America who hasn’t experienced something like this at some point.”

AD

Christian Cooper, a 57-year-old science editor, previously told The Post that he has been a birder his entire life and enjoyed going to Central Park to look at wildfowl. Perturbed by pet owners who in recent days let their unleashed dogs dig up the soil, Christian Cooper said, he occasionally reminded them to keep their dogs on leashes.

AD

When he asked Amy Cooper to do the same on May 25, she refused, so he offered a treat to the dog — a tactic he’d previously used to get the attention of pet owners who did not leash their dogs. He then began recording.

“Please call the cops,” Christian Cooper responded as Amy Cooper whipped out her phone. “Please tell them whatever you’d like.”

AD

While on the phone with police, Amy Cooper alleged that an “African American man” was “recording me and threatening me and my dog.”

Amy Cooper, who lost her job soon after the incident, said in a public apology the following day that she had made false assumptions about Cooper, “when, in fact, I was the one who was acting inappropriately by not having my dog on a leash.” It was not clear Monday whether she had retained an attorney.

Teo Armus contributed to this report.