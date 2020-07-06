“We’re right back where we were at the peak of the epidemic during the New York outbreak,” former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Sunday, during an interview with “Face the Nation” on CBS.
To date, nearly 2.9 million coronavirus cases have been reported nationwide. At least 127,000 Americans have died of the virus.
Here are some significant developments:
- As the United States reported 48,640 new covid-19 cases on Sunday, Arizona and Nevada reported their highest numbers of coronavirus-related hospitalizations to date. Seven-day case averages in 12 states hit new highs, with the most significant upticks reported in West Virginia, Tennessee and Montana.
- Over 200 scientists hailing from more than 30 countries are urging the World Health Organization to take the possibility of airborne transmission of covid-19 more seriously.
- The University of Washington said Sunday that 112 students living in fraternity houses near the Seattle campus have tested positive for covid-19. A total of 121 students have tested positive in what’s being referred to as the “Greek Row outbreak.”
- Seventeen members of one Indian family have all tested positive for coronavirus as the country grapples with one of the world’s largest outbreaks.
- As Texas continues to report record-breaking numbers of new cases, the mayors of Austin and Houston are warning that their cities’ health care systems could soon be overwhelmed.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Which states are reopening | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Nick Cordero, Tony-nominated Broadway star, dies at 41 of coronavirus
Nick Cordero, a Canadian actor who earned a Tony nomination for the 2014 musical “Bullets Over Broadway” and seemed on the cusp of an even more prominent career before being hospitalized with the coronavirus, died July 5 at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 41.
Mr. Cordero had been hospitalized in late March and was subsequently diagnosed with covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He reportedly had no underlying health conditions but, after being put on a ventilator, developed blood clots that forced doctors to amputate his right leg.
Standing 6-foot-5, with dark hair and a baritone voice, Mr. Cordero was a menacing presence on TV shows such as “Lilyhammer,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and the police drama “Blue Bloods.” But he was best known for his work on Broadway, playing charismatic brutes in musicals including “Bullets Over Broadway” and “A Bronx Tale” — two shows in which his character was previously portrayed on-screen by Bronx-born actor Chazz Palminteri.
Scientists urge WHO to address airborne spread of coronavirus
More than 200 scientists from over 30 countries are urging the World Health Organization to take more seriously the possibility of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus as case numbers rise around the world and surge in the United States.
In a forthcoming paper titled “It is Time to Address Airborne Transmission of Covid-19,” 239 signatories attempt to raise awareness about what they say is growing evidence that the virus can spread indoors through aerosols that linger in the air and can be infectious even in smaller quantities than previously thought.
Until recently, most public health guidelines have focused on social distancing measures, regular hand-washing and precautions to avoid droplets. But the signatories to the paper say the potential of the virus to spread via airborne transmission has not been fully appreciated even by public health institutions such as the WHO.
Rush to reopen led to spikes in cases that threaten to overwhelm hospitals in some states, officials say
The Independence Day weekend concluded with dire predictions about the surge of coronavirus cases around the country and with national and local officials saying a rush to reopen fueled the spread of the novel coronavirus and outpaced efforts to care for its victims.
“We’re right back where we were at the peak of the epidemic during the New York outbreak,” former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on “Face the Nation” on CBS. “The difference now is that we really had one epicenter of spread when New York was going through its hardship, now we really have four major epicenters of spread: Los Angeles, cities in Texas, cities in Florida, and Arizona. And Florida looks to be in the worst shape.”
New coronavirus cases in that state on Sunday exceeded 10,000 in a day for the third time in the past week, after the state posted a record of 11,458 the previous day. The new infections pushed the state’s total caseload past 200,000, a mark passed by just two other states, New York and California.