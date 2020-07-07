In the winter months, when icy conditions keep most people from traveling by sea, there are only two ways to enter Prince Edward Island: by plane or an eight-mile bridge.

When the coronavirus started spreading around the world earlier this year, Canada’s smallest province, off the country’s eastern coast north of Nova Scotia, found itself at a geographical advantage. The island’s remoteness, paired with an aggressive isolation campaign that restricted nonessential travel and enforced two-week quarantines for those arriving in the province, paid dividends.

By late April, as death counts were ticking upward in other parts of Canada and the United States, the province had confirmed just 27 cases of the virus — all of them linked to off-island travel. None of those patients were hospitalized and no one died.

After going months without a trace of the virus, the island, home to about 157,000 people, is testing the waters of a cautious reopening. But starting Friday, travelers could once again, without a mandatory isolation period, move between Prince Edward Island and Canada’s three other Atlantic provinces, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia.