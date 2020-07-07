The United States is “still knee deep in the first wave” of the coronavirus outbreak, Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday. Unlike Europe, “we never came down to baseline and now are surging back up.”
At least 2,926,000 coronavirus cases and 127,000 deaths have been reported nationwide since February. The Trump administration hopes that Americans will grow inured to the growing death toll and accept the tens of thousands of new cases being reported each day as the new reality, three people familiar with the White House’s thinking told The Washington Post.
Here are some significant developments:
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Monday that international students must leave the country if they are not taking in-person classes in the fall, sending university officials scrambling. The announcement, which surprised administrators and left many logistical questions unanswered, came as top colleges like Princeton, Harvard and Georgetown released plans to reopen with just a fraction of students on campus.
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Monday evening that he had been tested for covid-19 and was awaiting the results. Earlier in the day, CNN Brazil reported that Bolsonaro was experiencing symptoms often linked to the coronavirus, including a 100 degree fever.
- Millions of dollars of relief funds for small businesses went to chains owned by large investment firms, new data shows. At least seven members of Congress or their spouses also received major loans, as did a law firm that has represented President Trump and tens of thousands of companies that made no promises to rehire workers or create new jobs.
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Monday that she and two family members have tested positive for covid-19, as Georgia reported record high numbers of hospitalizations and the country’s fifth-highest total of new coronavirus cases.
- Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), 86, plans to skip the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville next month “because of the virus situation.” The convention’s host committee said Monday that attendees will be tested for covid-19 on a daily basis, but has yet to provide details about the logistics.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Which states are reopening | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Washington Wizards to enter NBA bubble with playoff hopes and lingering uncertainty
After weeks of regular testing for the novel coronavirus, one-on-one workouts conducted in a half-empty facility and, for at least one player, a last-minute dash to CVS, the Washington Wizards are finally ready to enter the NBA’s bubble.
The Wizards are set to board a chartered flight Tuesday to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando in preparation for the league’s July 30 restart.
“I feel like Noah’s Ark; I just got two of everything,” guard Ish Smith said of his CVS run in preparation for what will be at least a six-week stay in Florida. “… I ain’t no pretty boy, but I want to make sure that I look presentable so my mom and dad don’t disown me.”
Washington is trying to make the most of eight additional regular season games and push its way into the playoffs.
Florida orders schools to reopen in the fall, even as virus cases soar
Florida’s top school official issued a sweeping executive order Monday requiring all schools in the state to reopen their buildings for in-person instruction for the coming school year, even as coronavirus cases in the state continued to rise.
Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, a Republican and former speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, issued the order, which states that “school districts and charter school governing boards must provide the full array of services that are required by law so that families who wish to educate their children in a brick and mortar school full time have the opportunity to do so.”
Many districts, including the Miami-Dade school system, have proposed offering multiple options for schooling, including hybrid models that would incorporate online and in-person learning. The order requires schools to offer full-time instruction “at least” five days a week for families who desire it.
To keep coronavirus out, Canada’s smallest province kept the rest of the country away. Now outsiders are returning.
In the winter months, when icy conditions keep most people from traveling by sea, there are only two ways to enter Prince Edward Island: by plane or an eight-mile bridge.
When the coronavirus started spreading around the world earlier this year, Canada’s smallest province, off the country’s eastern coast north of Nova Scotia, found itself at a geographical advantage. The island’s remoteness, paired with an aggressive isolation campaign that restricted nonessential travel and enforced two-week quarantines for those arriving in the province, paid dividends.
By late April, as death counts were ticking upward in other parts of Canada and the United States, the province had confirmed just 27 cases of the virus — all of them linked to off-island travel. None of those patients were hospitalized and no one died.
After going months without a trace of the virus, the island, home to about 157,000 people, is testing the waters of a cautious reopening. But starting Friday, travelers could once again, without a mandatory isolation period, move between Prince Edward Island and Canada’s three other Atlantic provinces, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia.
States mandate masks, begin to shut down again as coronavirus cases soar and hospitalizations rise
The pandemic map of the United States burned bright red Monday, with the number of new coronavirus infections during the first six days of July nearing 300,000 as more states and cities moved to reimpose shutdown orders.
After an Independence Day weekend that attracted large crowds to fireworks displays and produced scenes of Americans drinking and partying without masks, health officials warned of hospitals running out of space and infection spreading rampantly. The United States is “still knee deep in the first wave” of the pandemic, Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday.