That didn’t stop Carlson from calling Duckworth, a contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate, “a deeply silly and unimpressive person” and suggesting that she and other Democratic leaders “actually hate America.”

Duckworth quickly jabbed back on Twitter, writing, “Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?”

With Duckworth’s profile rising as a potential Biden running mate, Carlson’s attack offers a preview of what could come with Republicans gearing up to go after whomever the former vice president chooses to join his ticket, as The Washington Post’s Sean Sullivan reported.

Duckworth’s combat experience has helped her climb up a list of Biden’s potential running mates, The Post reported. In 2004, she lost her legs when insurgents shot down the Black Hawk helicopter she was co-piloting with a rocket-propelled grenade.

After her election to the Senate in 2016, she’s used her military record to rebuke Republicans who have questioned Democrats’ patriotism. When Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.) in January accused Democrats of being “in love with terrorists,” Duckworth retorted that, “I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists.”

On Monday, Carlson went after Duckworth for an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash over the weekend, when the senator suggested a “national dialogue” over whether monuments honoring George Washington should be removed because he owned slaves.

“When Duckworth does speak in public, you’re reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is,” Carlson said before playing the clip.

The Fox News host then suggested that he is loath to question anyone’s patriotism, saying, “It’s a very strong charge, and we try not ever to make it.”

“But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided. These people actually hate America,” Carlson said. “There’s no longer a question about that.”

Later in the segment, Carlson argued that “the leaders of today’s Democratic Party … despise this country.”

Carlson, who has endured numerous calls for advertisers to boycott his show over his statements on race and the protests that followed George Floyd’s death in late May, faced quick criticism for questioning Duckworth’s patriotism.

Tammy Duckworth risked her life and lost her limbs in service of our nation. Trump's allies have more respect for statues of traitors than they do for real live heroes like her. https://t.co/UQtxYVf9vZ — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 7, 2020