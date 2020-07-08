Though the fatality rate in the United States has dropped, Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said Tuesday that focusing on that single data point was a “false narrative” that could lead to a misguided sense of complacency. The decline can be partially attributed to the fact that more young people are getting sick, and they generally tend to be healthier — “but that doesn’t mean that you could not get seriously ill,” he said.
Here are some significant developments:
- Many states failed to anticipate that reopening would lead to a surge of infections in adults between 18 and 35, Deborah Birx, the physician overseeing the White House pandemic response, said Tuesday. Younger people largely complied with stay-at-home orders in the early months of the pandemic, “but when they saw people out and about on social media, they all went out and about,” she said.
- The White House is intensifying pressure on schools to fully reopen in the fall, a move that has drawn criticism from the National Education Association and other prominent groups. Not all states are on board: On Tuesday, hard-hit Texas said that it would offer both in-person and remote learning for the upcoming school year, and let parents make their own call.
- The United States has started the process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization, a move that threatens to undermine the U.N. agency’s response to the pandemic.
- A Pennsylvania nursing home treated veterans with a potentially risky “covid cocktail” that included hydroxychloroquine — even when they hadn’t been tested for the coronavirus.
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the pandemic in a country grappling with the world’s second-worst outbreak, has tested positive for covid-19.
A Pa. nursing home gave some veterans hydroxychloroquine even without virus testing
SPRING CITY, Pa. — They wrapped the dead in body bags and raced back to treat the living, crammed into a nursing home that, day after day, played the somber sound of taps over the speaker system so the veterans who lived there had the chance to say goodbye.
The nurses and aides at the Southeastern Veterans’ Center in the suburbs of Philadelphia had watched so much go wrong since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The communal dining that lasted into April, the nights that feverish patients were left to sleep beside roommates who weren’t sick yet. “Merry Christmas,” one nurse told another when they finally got N95 masks, weeks into the crisis and just before administrators stopped staffing the isolation rooms because too many people were feared infected.
But what worried some nurses most was what they called the “covid cocktail,” the widespread, off-label use of one of the antimalarial drugs touted by President Trump in March as a potentially game-changing treatment for covid-19.
As Trump pressures schools to reopen, here’s how other countries have handled the return to the classroom
Well beyond a billion students were sent home from schools as the novel coronavirus spread around the world. In early summer, hundreds of millions were cleared to return, as countries began to reopen in fits and starts.
In the United States, patchwork measures vary down to the local level, but the majority of states announced closures through the end of the school year — raising the ire of the Trump administration, although the president has little say in the matter.
On Tuesday, the White House increased pressure on local officials to allow students to return in person. Many U.S. schools hope to experiment with a hybrid model, seeking the flexibility to offer students some classroom experience while limiting risk.
Other nations are facing the same decisions, although none with as many confirmed cases as in the United States.
It’s America vs. world as coronavirus spreads and hospitalizations rise
Amid a resurgent pandemic and rising hospitalizations, President Trump pitted America against the world on Tuesday, moving to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization while his FBI director accused China of hacking U.S. health-care companies that are researching the novel coronavirus.
The virus’s rampage across the South and West continued to drive up hospitalizations, with patients filling intensive care units and federal health officials moving to shore up testing in hot spots. The border-ignoring virus also infected another world leader, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly dismissed it as a “little cold.”
The Trump administration on Tuesday formally notified the United Nations that it is withdrawing the United States from the WHO, a move that prompted swift criticism from Democrats and showed Trump’s impulse to isolate the country even during a public health crisis. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) wrote on Twitter that Trump’s decision “leaves Americans sick & America alone.”
