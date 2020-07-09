The Washington Nationals played their first intrasquad simulated game Wednesday, and each coach and staff member had his face covered. So did Raudy Read while he played first base behind ace right-hander Max Scherzer. Manager Dave Martinez leaned against a rail in the dugout and shouted directions through a mask all afternoon.

And though this is a safety precaution, a way to limit transmission of the novel coronavirus in a workplace, players and coaches have seen another use. Masks have already helped them adjust to some wacky rules for 2020, including bans on spitting, finger licking, face touching and sunflower seeds. All four habits are part of the sport, the same as throwing or catching a ball. Players and coaches, many of whom were once players themselves, have spent decades spitting out spit, spitting out seeds, or using spit to slick their fingers before pitching.