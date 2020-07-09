“A lot people thought once the alarm was sounded back in March surely the federal government would fix this, but that hasn’t happened,” Deborah Burger, a California nurse and the president of National Nurses United, told The Washington Post.
Here are some significant developments:
- The battle over reopening schools ramped up on Wednesday as top experts warned that bringing students back to classrooms could prove disastrous in hot spots like Florida. Meanwhile, President Trump and senior administration officials continued to push for a return to in-person learning, undercutting advice from their own health experts.
- Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa last month “likely contributed” to a surge in coronavirus cases, the city’s health director said.
- Harvard and MIT are suing the Trump administration over its policy requiring international students to leave the country if their classes are taking place online this fall.
- United Airlines says it may furlough nearly 36,000 employees, despite receiving billions in government aid.
- The Ivy League has canceled its fall sports season, a decision that may set a path for other Division I conferences.
Trump pushes to fully reopen schools. Schools say not so fast.
President Trump on Wednesday intensified his demand that schools fully reopen this fall, slamming the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pressuring it to loosen guidance and threatening to cut funding for schools that do not open.
The CDC was already planning to issue new guidelines for schools in the coming days. But Vice President Pence on Wednesday explicitly tied the effort to Trump’s ire.
“The president said today we just don’t want the guidance to be too tough,” Pence told reporters. “And that’s the reason next week the CDC is going to be issuing a new set of tools.”
But the administration is finding it nearly impossible to control the situation, with the president’s views often at odds with his health advisers’, and decision-making resting with 50 states, more than 1,300 school districts and thousands of colleges and universities.
The Nationals, used to spitting and sunflower seeds, have a new way to kick their habits: masks
It looks like typical baseball — feet chopping beneath pop flies, line drives finding grass, the white chalk lines smeared by cleats — aside from one noticeable difference: all these people in masks.
The Washington Nationals played their first intrasquad simulated game Wednesday, and each coach and staff member had his face covered. So did Raudy Read while he played first base behind ace right-hander Max Scherzer. Manager Dave Martinez leaned against a rail in the dugout and shouted directions through a mask all afternoon.
And though this is a safety precaution, a way to limit transmission of the novel coronavirus in a workplace, players and coaches have seen another use. Masks have already helped them adjust to some wacky rules for 2020, including bans on spitting, finger licking, face touching and sunflower seeds. All four habits are part of the sport, the same as throwing or catching a ball. Players and coaches, many of whom were once players themselves, have spent decades spitting out spit, spitting out seeds, or using spit to slick their fingers before pitching.
Surge in virus hospitalizations strains hospitals in several states
Coronavirus patients are pouring into hospitals across the American South and West, straining front-line doctors and nurses and draining supplies of protective gear and testing equipment, according to health-care workers around the country.
In pandemic hot spot states such as Florida, Arizona, California and Texas, hospitals are adding new intensive care unit beds and special airflow systems to treat the growing demand as virus hospitalizations set records almost daily. To cope with the wave of patients, hospitals are canceling elective surgeries to free up space for those sick with the virus.
Health-care workers in hard-hit states say they are rationing protective gear such as N95 masks so they don’t face severe shortages like in the early weeks of the pandemic. Some say they use one mask per day now, as opposed to throwing them out after each patient.