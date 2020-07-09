“There’s no evidence of foul play at this point,” Sgt. Eric Buschow, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, said at a news conference. “This may well be a case of drowning.”

Rivera rented a pontoon boat with her toddler, Josey Hollis Dorsey, at around 1 p.m. Wednesday on Lake Piru, a reservoir in Los Padres National Forest, according to authorities. At around 5 p.m., when the boat was past its scheduled return time, another boater on the lake found Josey sleeping alone on the pontoon. Dive teams, helicopters and drones were deployed as part of the search-and-rescue mission, which was suspended at about 10 p.m.

Josey, who officials said was unharmed, told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but that she never got back to the boat. Josey was found wearing a life vest and investigators located an adult life vest on the pontoon, Buschow said. The child, whose father is actor Ryan Dorsey, was reunited with family members, the sergeant said. Rivera and Dorsey, who divorced in 2018, shared custody of Josey.

Buschow added that there are “a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size,” but did not have any additional details on the conditions on the lake. There would be “a lot of resources” available Thursday in the efforts to find Rivera, he said.

The Los Angeles native won critical acclaim in the role of cheerleader Santana Lopez on “Glee,” appearing as a main character for the majority of the show’s six-season run. She was nominated for a Grammy in 2011 as part of the “Glee” ensemble cast for their rendition of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.'” While on the show, Rivera signed a record deal with Columbia Records in 2011, one of the first “Glee” actors to ink a solo artist contract.

In the days leading up to Wednesday’s boating trip, Rivera shared photos of her and Josey, as well as inspirational messages about enjoying life.