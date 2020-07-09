Even though I was too young to officially join the GOP, I recall telling my parents and grandparents that I had decided to become a Republican. They explained how the party had drastically changed over the past 50 years. My great-grandfather, in particular, acknowledged voting for the GOP so many years ago, while also observing the party slowly morph into something else. Yet it didn’t stop me from wanting to pursue it, because I understood at an early age that my core values were conservative. By the time I was 14 years old, I knew I wanted to join the Republican Party and went on to start a chapter of the Teenage Republican Society (TARS) during my freshman year of high school.

I became eager and convinced, particularly as I got older, that perhaps it was possible to change the party, to make it into something palatable for a greater number of people, particularly African Americans, a majority of whom consider themselves moderate to conservative, according to the Pew Research Center. Admittedly, as I’ve become older, I have come to recognize that this would be no easy feat, but I still believed then, as I believe today, that African Americans, and all Americans for that matter, deserve to have two healthy parties presenting their best ideas and competing for their votes. From my perspective, this is one such way we maximize our highest democratic ideals.

Over the years, I’ve worked on many political campaigns in various capacities to help elect Republicans on the local, state and national levels. I did campaign operations and advance, producing large rallies and public events, for the 2012 presidential campaign of Mitt Romney. I also served as the coalitions adviser for the 2016 presidential campaign of Ben Carson, where my job was to build relationships and target and mobilize coalitions, especially among evangelicals.

I was never on board with Trumpism, and in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, I wrote a piece expressing my alarm and concerns that Donald Trump would destroy the Republican Party. I was concerned that by excusing his attacks on women, minorities and other groups, we Republicans were losing the moral high ground, and that would come back to bite us. However, after Carson decided to accept Trump’s request to become secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and after much finagling and hand-wringing, I eventually agreed to go with him to the agency as the deputy chief of staff. Not long after my appointment, I was fired from my job with the administration, ostensibly based on my October 2016 article opposing Trump.

Still, I thought I had a home in the Republican Party because not everyone was going along with Trumpism, such as conservative intellectuals Roger Scruton and George Will and other notable conservatives such as Bill Kristol and John Podhoretz. It seemed that there still might be room to make a difference in congressional campaigns and on policy. But I no longer feel that’s the case.

The GOP has unfortunately taken on almost all of Trump’s character flaws and become a party where “alternative facts,” invective and outright aggression now trump (no pun intended) reality, reason and compassion. Even those in office who might disagree with Trump have been cowed into submission by the president’s base — they can no longer be effective leaders because many of them have ceded their ability to serve as a reasonable check on the executive who just so happens to be the leader of the party.

I am leaving the party because I believe that it has been so infected by Trumpism that it no longer can serve effectively as the host to traditional conservatism. Even so, and partly because of my own instinctual conservative temperament, which prefers the familiar and is slow to change, it is no easy task to turn my back on the party that had for so long helped inspire and engender my own political philosophy. My decision was made even harder by my deep commitments and close personal relationships with fellow Republicans — not to mention a budding career as a conservative media pundit and writer.

While no party is perfect, and no one party can perfectly encapsulate the diverse views of its many adherents, I found a home in the GOP despite the imperfections because I believed I could work to grow and expand the party. As an African American, I believed attempting to create a healthy alternative for black voters was a noble cause. Sure, there were always those elements within the party that seemed regressive and balked at the GOP’s efforts to embrace racial and ethnic diversity. Like any other large national organization, the GOP has had its share of problems, but there were also many kind and compassionate people within the party who worked quietly behind the scenes to create a more welcoming environment for black conservatives like myself.

The growing rift between my identity as a conservative and the makeup of the GOP began when Trump, as a presidential candidate, began using deeply personal and ugly attacks against other GOP candidates at the various debates and on social media. He referred to people as “little,” and “low,” and made disparaging comments about women’s appearance in what seemed at the time to be a disturbingly immature display of disrespect by a person who aspired to attain the highest leadership position in our country. As the campaign progressed, Trump’s language and comportment became even more erratic, aggressive and crass.

Our country faces multiple crises, such as the coronavirus, which at the time of this writing has claimed over 129,000 lives and infected more than 3 million people in the United States. The rush to reopen, driven by a false narrative about the dangers of the virus and an attempt to mute public health officials raising the alarm to cast them as somehow anti-American, has only put more lives in jeopardy.

Then there is the matter of how Trump is handling the racial flare-up around George Floyd’s death and police brutality — not by calming the nation, but by fanning the flames of racial division at an ever-incessant pace. Unfortunately, he continues to prove that he is not qualified — either morally or practically — to lead the country at a time of crisis, and it seems all too clear that he is woefully unprepared and too tone-deaf to listen to those who dare to disagree with him.

In embracing Trumpism as a strategic framework, the GOP seems to have forsaken the spirit of Burkean conservatism. Sure, Trump has been able to enact the GOP’s platform legislation, trim government regulation, lower taxes, champion religious freedom and appoint conservative jurists, but at what cost?

From my perspective, conservatism is a tone, a tenor, that urges more responsible, deliberate progress. The GOP under Trump seems to have become an organization that prides itself on the obstinate opposition to progress. Conservatism is also a temperament that offers a moral and ethical compass through which to approach life: how to treat people, how you address the world’s challenges and, especially, how one comports oneself in a position of leadership. Never before have I witnessed an individual leader who so recklessly misleads his followers by erecting such impenetrable barriers to communication, tolerance and compromise.

To be conservative, in the words of influential British political philosopher Michael Oakeshott, “is to prefer the familiar to the unknown, to prefer the tried to the untried, fact to mystery, the actual to the possible, the limited to the unbounded, the near to the distant, the sufficient to the superabundant, the convenient to the perfect.”

As a conservative, I am not indifferent to the likelihood of losing, in this charged and heated political climate, a big part of what has made America so great and so special. I am not so cavalier in my confidence in the power of our laws and norms that I believe that we do not have an individual responsibility to speak up and act when they are violated, especially by our own government.

I do not believe that we need to break those norms to make progress toward a better society — nor do I think that setting fire to one’s own house to get some of the varmints out (as Trump seems to be doing) — is a wise course of action. The means, when it comes to Trumpism’s stoking of division and anger, negate the benefit of any intended ends and render them morally hollow and politically useless.

AD

