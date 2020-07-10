But officials worry that shutting down again could lead to dire economic consequences — and trigger a significant backlash.
Meanwhile, deaths linked to covid-19 have begun trending upward in recent days, following a recent surge in infections and hospitalizations. Nearly 3.1 million cases have been reported nationwide, with Alabama, Iowa, Missouri, Montana and Wisconsin setting new single-day records Thursday.
Here are some significant developments:
- Battles over whether schools should reopen in the fall continued to play out along partisan lines Thursday, as President Trump called on objectors to “stop this nonsense” and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suggested that resuming in-person instruction was no different than allowing people to shop at Home Depot and Walmart. Meanwhile, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said she does not intend to send children back to classrooms “unless it is safe to do so.”
- Health experts in Mississippi say that the state’s five largest medical institutions are out of intensive-care beds, and hospitals are “stretched thin.” A recent uptick in cases puts the state on track to resemble New York City in March, they warned.
- Public health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are facing pressure from President Trump and his allies, and being sidelined at crucial decision-making moments.
- The World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility of airborne transmission of covid-19, following a letter from more than 200 scientists that urged the agency to do so.
- More than 1,000 TSA employees, most of whom work as security screeners at airports, have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least six workers have died.
CDC feels pressure from Trump as rift grows over coronavirus response
The June 28 email to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was ominous: A senior adviser to a top Health and Human Services Department official accused the CDC of “undermining the President” by putting out a report about the potential risks of the coronavirus to pregnant women.
The adviser, Paul Alexander, criticized the agency’s methods and said its warning to pregnant women “reads in a way to frighten women … as if the President and his administration can’t fix this and it is getting worse.”
As the country enters a frightening phase of the pandemic with new daily cases surpassing 62,000 on Wednesday, the CDC, the nation’s top public health agency, is coming under intense pressure from President Trump and his allies, who are downplaying the dangers in a bid to revive the economy ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. In a White House guided by the president’s instincts, rather than by evidence-based policy, the CDC finds itself forced constantly to backtrack or sidelined from pivotal decisions.
Maryland fines four nursing homes for coronavirus testing violations
Maryland health authorities have fined four nursing homes for failing to fulfill an order from Gov. Larry Hogan to test all residents and staff for the novel coronavirus and report the results to the state.
After inspections in late June, Vita Adelphi Nursing and Rehab in Prince George’s County and the Nursing and Rehab Center at Stadium Place in Baltimore were fined $10,000 each — $2,500 for every “instance of noncompliance.”
Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Montgomery County and Glen Burnie Health and Rehabilitation Center in Baltimore were fined $4,000 each — $1,000 for every “instance of noncompliance.”
The details of the alleged noncompliance, and the reason for the different fines amounts, were not immediately clear.
Time to shut down again? A growing chorus makes the case.
They raced to shut down their economies in March, and many opened them just as quickly in May.
Now, governors across the country are facing growing pressure from public health experts and local leaders to reimpose stay-at-home orders as the only way to regain control of coronavirus outbreaks that threaten to overwhelm hospitals and send the death count rocketing.
The push appeared to receive a boost from Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, who suggested in comments released late Wednesday that struggling states “should seriously look at shutting down.”
He took a more measured approach on Thursday, emphasizing that stay-at-home orders should remain a last resort and suggesting a pause in reopening plans instead.