Here are some significant developments:
- The United States reported its largest single-day caseload increase — more than 67,000 new infections — on Friday.
- More than 131,000 people have died of coronavirus in the United States since the pandemic began, and at more than 3.1 million confirmed cases have been reported.
- Republican governors who have opposed or even blocked orders mandating mask-wearing are watching from the sidelines as local officials impose strict measures to contain the spread.
- The White House is pressing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse course and grant a second emergency authorization for the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat covid-19. Scientists have widely criticized the new study that the White House is relying on as “flawed.”
Nationwide, states reported a total of 67,211 new confirmed cases Friday, eclipsing the previous single-day record set earlier in the week by nearly 6,000. Cases continued to rise in hard-hit states in the Sun Belt, with Midwestern states also tallying significant increases.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations reached their highest level since early May, with 50,100 patients nationwide, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
In Texas, where roughly 10,000 coronavirus patients were hospitalized and more than 3,000 people have died of the virus, some counties were preparing for a wave of new deaths by requesting refrigerator trucks to store bodies that can’t fit in overflowing morgues.
“That’s why we’re asking people to wear face masks,” Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales told KRIS in Corpus Christi. “I am now having to order additional body bags and morgue trailers. People have to understand how real it is.”