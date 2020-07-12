Saturday also marked the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that multiple states reported more than 10,000 cases in a day, with Texas tallying a record 10,351 and Florida reporting 10,360.
Here are some significant developments:
- President Trump on Saturday wore a mask in public for the first time, while visiting wounded service members and health-care workers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Trump has previously shown disdain toward face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic and refused to wear them.
- Louisiana’s Democratic governor announced a new requirement that most people wear a mask in public. The state’s Republican lawmakers, who have opposed coronavirus restrictions, are likely to speak out against the measure.
- Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened after having been shuttered for nearly four months, even as Florida continued to report record infections. Testing supplies in the state are running low, and some big labs are taking several days to return results, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said at a news conference. He partly attributed the backlog to testing many asymptomatic people.
In total, there were 62,715 new infections on Saturday, an increase of 11,564 from the same day last week. The single-day death toll was 724, compared with 289 a week ago.
Seven-day averages for new coronavirus-related deaths reached record levels in Arizona, California, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, according to The Post’s analysis. And average daily deaths were up more at least 40 percent in more than a third of U.S. states.
Testing, meanwhile, has tapered off nationwide, a sign that the surge in infections was the result of the virus’s accelerating spread in many places. About 4.6 million diagnostic tests were administered in the United States last week, compared with about 4.5 million the previous week, after a steady increase in the number since the spring, according to the Covid Tracking Project.