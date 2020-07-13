Here are some significant developments:
- The White House has moved to sideline Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist, scuttling some planned TV appearances and largely keeping him out of the Oval Office for more than a month after his clashes with President Trump.
- The World Health Organization reported more than 230,000 infections Sunday, setting a global record for new infections announced in one day. India, South Africa and several countries in Eastern Europe have all reported rising increases in new cases.
- Trump administration officials are offering mixed messages on whether schools should open their doors in the fall. As Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has pushed for schools to reopen five days a week, Adm. Brett Giroir, an assistant health and human services secretary, cautioned Sunday that it’s still too early to do so safely.
- Test results are taking so long to come back across the United States that they are often proving useless in the campaign to control the coronavirus, health experts say.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Which states are reopening | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Fauci is sidelined by the White House as he steps up blunt talk on pandemic
For months, Anthony S. Fauci has played a lead role in America’s coronavirus pandemic, as a diminutive, Brooklyn-accented narrator who has assessed the risk and issued increasingly blunt warnings as the nation’s response has gone badly awry.
But as the Trump administration has strayed from the advice of many of its scientists and public health experts, the White House has moved to sideline Fauci, scuttled some of his planned TV appearances and largely kept him out of the Oval Office for more than a month even as coronavirus infections surge in large swaths of the country.
In recent days, the 79-year-old scientist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has found himself directly in the president’s crosshairs.
Long delays in getting test results hobble coronavirus response
Test results for the novel coronavirus are taking so long to come back that experts say the results across the United States are often proving useless in the campaign to control the deadly disease.
Some testing sites are struggling to provide results in five to seven days. Others are taking even longer. Outbreaks across the Sun Belt have strained labs beyond capacity. That rising demand, in turn, has caused shortages of swabs, chemical reagents and equipment as far away as New York.
The long testing turnaround times are making it impossible for the United States to replicate the central strategy used by other countries to effectively contain the virus — test, trace and isolate. Like catching any killer, speed is of the essence when it comes to the coronavirus.
Florida shatters single-day infection record with 15,300 new cases
Florida on Sunday reported a record 15,300 new coronavirus cases, the most by any state in a single day and a bleak sign of the United States’s failure to control the pandemic about six months after the first infection surfaced in the country.
The staggering number was the result of both increased testing and widespread community transmission that has affected the state’s population centers as well as its rural areas. It shattered previous highs of 11,694 reported by California last week and 11,571 reported by New York on April 15.
“With Florida largely open for business, I don’t expect this surge to slow,” wrote Natalie E. Dean, an assistant professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida.