In a bid to keep intoxicated customers from invading the bartenders’ social distancing space, a recently reopened pub in St Just, Cornwall, erected an electrified fence around its bar.

The electric barrier was installed around the bar at The Star Inn after customers failed to keep their distance from the bar in the first week after England reopened its pubs following a nationwide shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A few visitors told the Cornwall Live they felt shocks after inching too close on Saturday after drinking beers at the English pub. But the man who runs The Star Inn said the fence, though fully wired, is not actually turned on.

“It’s got the desired effect that everybody thinks it’s on and they keep well away from it,” Jonny McFadden told CNN. “It’s the fear factor. It’s working very well.”

He added that the electric fence could be switched on at any point.

In England, bars reopened on July 4 with social distancing restrictions and a requirement for customers to share contact information in case an outbreak occurs, so that officials can reach them while doing contact tracing. On Monday, British officials mandated people wear masks inside shops beginning on July 24, noting that research has shown masks inhibit the spread of the novel coronavirus.