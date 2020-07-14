Other states may soon follow. Though the Sun Belt has been especially hard-hit, infection rates in many other parts of the country — including Colorado, Kentucky, Montana, North Dakota, and the District — have also risen sharply over the past week.
Here are some significant developments:
- Los Angeles, San Diego and Atlanta — three of the nation’s largest school districts — will hold all classes online when the new school year begins.
- As Florida’s growing coronavirus caseload continues to shatter records, Miami “is now the epicenter of the pandemic,” Lilian Abbo, an infectious-disease specialist from the University of Miami Health System, warned Monday. “What we were seeing in Wuhan six months ago, now we’re there.”
- Senior Trump administration officials said Monday that new treatment options for covid-19 could be available months before a vaccine — but meeting demand will pose a challenge. Meanwhile, glass makers are scrambling to produce the billions of medical-grade vials that will be needed to deliver a vaccine.
- More than 5 million people have lost their health insurance during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study from health-care advocacy group Families USA.
- President Trump highlighted a game show host’s criticism of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, the latest example of how he’s undermined his own government’s response to a worsening public health crisis.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Which states are reopening | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
To force social distancing, an English pub installed an electric fence around the bar
In a bid to keep intoxicated customers from invading the bartenders’ social distancing space, a recently reopened pub in St Just, Cornwall, erected an electrified fence around its bar.
The electric barrier was installed around the bar at The Star Inn after customers failed to keep their distance from the bar in the first week after England reopened its pubs following a nationwide shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A few visitors told the Cornwall Live they felt shocks after inching too close on Saturday after drinking beers at the English pub. But the man who runs The Star Inn said the fence, though fully wired, is not actually turned on.
“It’s got the desired effect that everybody thinks it’s on and they keep well away from it,” Jonny McFadden told CNN. “It’s the fear factor. It’s working very well.”
He added that the electric fence could be switched on at any point.
In England, bars reopened on July 4 with social distancing restrictions and a requirement for customers to share contact information in case an outbreak occurs, so that officials can reach them while doing contact tracing. On Monday, British officials mandated people wear masks inside shops beginning on July 24, noting that research has shown masks inhibit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Before the fence, people were not following social-distancing and were doing as they pleased, but now people take heed to the guidance around social distancing” McFadden told Cornwall Live. “It’s for everybody’s benefit.”
Operation Warp Speed is pushing for covid-19 therapeutics by early fall
New treatment options for covid-19 could arrive months before even the most optimistic timeline for a vaccine, senior Trump administration officials said at a briefing Monday. But limited supply could outstrip demand if the pandemic continues to rage, creating a national tug-of-war over limited doses.
“Vaccines are the permanent hope for controlling this outbreak, but even with success, some people may not respond to vaccines and some may not get vaccinated, so we are always going to need therapeutics,” said Janet Woodcock, who is leading the therapeutics effort under Operation Warp Speed and is a senior adviser to the Food and Drug Administration commissioner. Warp Speed is a federal government initiative to speed up the development of countermeasures against the coronavirus.
Unlike vaccines, Woodcock said, therapeutics have to be developed against multiple facets of the infection, including antiviral treatments that target the virus and medication that quells the out-of-control immune storm that causes the most severe illness.
Read more here.
California orders new closures as the U.S. retreat from coronavirus reopenings accelerates
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced a dramatic rollback in the state’s reopening plan, ordering a wide swath of businesses to end indoor operations as coronavirus case numbers continued to climb in the nation’s largest state — and well beyond.
Restaurants, wineries, movie theaters and museums were told to shut down their indoor operations, while bars were closed even for outdoor service. In hard-hit counties, hair salons, malls and fitness centers were also shuttered.
The decision was the latest indication that America’s summer surge remains in full swing, and that policymakers are being forced to retreat from promises made in May and June of a respite from coronavirus-mandated shutdowns.
Read more here.