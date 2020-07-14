The officer who fatally shot him, Aaron Russell, 23, has now been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, prosecutors said Monday. Russell had earlier resigned from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“When a life is taken, we must make decisions based in facts and law, and not ones that are influenced by the status of the accused as a peace officer nor the status of the victim,” San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement.

Russell’s attorney, Richard Pinckard, told the San Diego Union-Tribune he was “disappointed” by the charges, but added that he was “not surprised.”

“In today’s climate the decisions and actions of all stake holders in the law enforcement system are under intense scrutiny — from the deputies with boots on the ground, to the prosecutors, to the judges,” Pinckard said. “At this point, the safest thing for the District Attorney to do is file a criminal complaint and let the case work its way through the criminal justice process.”

The charges, which come after months of questions from journalists and the Bils family, are among the first filed in California against a police officer since a new law went into effect that sets tough new standards around the use of deadly force by police in the state. It’s the first time a San Diego officer has been charged with murder over an on-duty shooting, KNSD reported.

In response to the mass protests that have followed George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May, municipalities and state governments nationwide have been tightening laws around use of force by officers. But California’s legislation was actually passed in August 2019, driven by outrage over the death of Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old Sacramento man fatally shot by police the previous year while holding a cellphone in his backyard. The new law, which took effect on Jan. 1, says that California police can use deadly force only when “necessary” to protect lives; previously, prosecutors only had to deem the use of force “reasonable.”

In killing Bils, Russell failed to meet the new standards, prosecutors said.

Bils had been arrested on May 1 after a confrontation with park rangers at Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, where he had been putting a golf ball while walking with his dog. When the rangers told him the park was closed, he “brandished a putter” at one of them, Bils’s mother, Kathleen Bils, told KNSD.

Bils had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, his mother said, and likely didn’t understand the restrictions at the park related to the coronavirus pandemic. He was also afraid of police, she said, and had escaped from custody in the past.

The rangers handcuffed him and drove him downtown. Just outside the San Diego Central Jail, Bils managed to slip one hand free from the handcuffs, reach out the window of the ranger’s cruiser, and open the door, police said. Russell, who worked as a detentions deputy in the jail, and another officer saw Bils fleeing on foot and gave chase. Russell then opened fire, killing Bils.

Russell, who had been a deputy for about 18 months, resigned from the department days after the shooting.

Bils’s mother had pleaded for answers in the deadly incident.

“Why would you shoot somebody who’s running?” she said to KNSD days later. “He doesn’t have a weapon. How could that be legal? How could that be legal?”