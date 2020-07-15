Now a more permanent likeness of the triumphant protester sits atop the plinth — at least for the moment. Early on Wednesday morning, a guerrilla team of artists hoisted a black resin sculpture of Reid onto the spot that once held the slaver’s likeness.

“Being up there, with my fist raised — it was an amazing moment, and this captures it. It gives me goose pimples,” Reid told the Guardian.

The new instillation — erected without any permission from the government — is likely to inflame anew fierce debates in the U.K., which, like the United States, has been forced to reckon with its history of racism and colonialism by protests that have often targeted controversial monuments and statues.

Colston’s statue was yanked down with a rope on June 7 by a cheering crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters, who then dragged it through the streets and threw it into the harbor.

Some officials condemned the protesters, including British Home Secretary Priti Patel who called the vandalism “utterly disgraceful” and argued that it was a “a distraction from the cause people are protesting about."

But Bristol’s mayor, Marvin Rees, said the statue had long been offensive.

“I can’t and won’t pretend the statue of a slave trader in a city I was born and grew up in wasn’t an affront to me and people like me,” Rees, who is black, told the BBC.

Reid, who works as a stylist, told the Guardian that she spent weeks secretly working on the new statue with artist Marc Quinn and struggled to keep the project quiet. “When friends say ‘I’ll see you later,’ I think … yeah, you will!” she said.

The statue, titled “A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020,” was trucked from Quinn’s studio on Tuesday and stored overnight in Bristol, the Guardian reported. A team of 10 drove it to the site before 5 a.m. and then used a crane to place it on the plinth as Reid watched.

A small cardboard sign reading, “Black Lives Still Matter,” was propped up at the base below the statue.

“Jen created the sculpture when she stood on the plinth and raised her arm in the air,” Quinn told the Guardian. “Now we’re crystallizing it.”

It’s unclear whether the city will allow the statue to remain. But for now, Quinn argued that the piece reflects the spot’s new legacy as one of the flash points for Britain’s movement for racial equality.