Outside of the United States, that kind of explosive growth can be found only in the developing world, in countries that lack the United States’ wealth and resources. The number of new cases reported in Florida alone over the past week outstrips the total count in most European nations.
At least 133,000 Americans have died of covid-19 to date, with Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Nevada and Utah reporting record numbers of fatalities Tuesday.
Here are some significant developments:
- An experimental coronavirus vaccine prompted immune responses in the first 45 people to take part in human trials, and it appeared to be safe, according to early findings published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
- CDC Director Robert Redfield said Tuesday that the coronavirus could be “under control” in the United States within a month or two if everyone wore masks.
- The Trump administration abruptly dropped plans to make international students leave the country if they aren’t taking any face-to-face classes this fall.
- Some communities in Arizona and Texas are preparing for a surge in covid-19 deaths by requesting “mobile morgues” — refrigerated trucks that can serve as backups when they reach capacity for body storage.
- Nearly every resident of a Montana assisted-living facility has tested positive for covid-19. Before the outbreak, Canyon Creek Memory Care had turned down free testing offered by the state.
Chief of White House’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ effort can keep investing in pharma firms
The co-director of President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed can maintain extensive investments in the drug industry and avoid ethics disclosures while he continues to make decisions about government contracts for promising coronavirus vaccines under a decision this week by the Health and Human Services inspector general.
Monday’s ruling by the Office of Inspector General came in response to a complaint filed by the advocacy groups Public Citizen and Lower Drug Prices Now. The groups said the Trump administration has carved out an improper exception to federal conflict of interest rules for Moncef Slaoui, a venture capital executive and former high-ranking official at drug giant GlaxoSmithKline.
Slaoui took the helm of Operation Warp Speed in mid-May as what the administration has described as a volunteer contractor, accepting just $1 for his services. That designation has allowed him to avoid the requirement for government employees to disclose financial interests and divest in holdings that conflict with their responsibilities.
Dunford signals he won’t chair coronavirus panel, in blow to new oversight body
Former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Joseph F. Dunford Jr. has removed himself from consideration to chair the Congressional Oversight Commission, a key mechanism created by Congress in March that is supposed to scrutinize coronavirus spending, three people familiar with the situation said Tuesday.
The five-member panel, which was established by the Cares Act, has just four members and has lacked a chairman since its creation.
Dunford is at least the second person to notify Congress they would not take the post, and his decision is a major setback for the commission and efforts to find someone to lead it. Under the terms of the Cares Act, the chair of the bipartisan five-member commission must be appointed jointly by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
With babies due, two Washington Capitals prepare to enter, and leave, the NHL bubble
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller thought long and hard about returning to play amid the coronavirus pandemic, weighing the pros and cons with a good chunk of his thoughts concerning family.
Eller’s wife, Julie, is pregnant with the couple’s second child and is expected to give birth Aug. 8, the day the Capitals are scheduled to play the Boston Bruins in the team’s last game of the round-robin tournament in Toronto. On Aug. 11, the first round of the playoffs are scheduled to begin. That’s where the stress and complications arise.
Family continues to be at the forefront of all conversations as players return to the rink, and decisions are being made with great care. Under the NHL’s protocols, players will be able to leave the hub cities and come back under certain circumstances, including the birth of a child. When they return, they will have to isolate and test negative for the virus for four consecutive days before being cleared to play.
Big banks prepare for protracted recession, report drastic drop in profits
The recession triggered by the coronavirus will be deeper and longer than initially expected, according to three big banks that reported drastic tumbles in quarterly profits on Tuesday.
Instead of a quick economic recovery at the end of this year, JPMorgan Chase now expects the recession to be “much more protracted,” said the bank’s chief financial officer, Jennifer Piepszak.
“Our view of the length and severity of the economic downturn has deteriorated considerably” from earlier this year, said Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf. Citigroup said in a statement that it was preparing for “a higher level of stress and/or a somewhat slower economic recovery.”
The banks’ more pessimistic outlooks come as millions of people remain out of work, thousands of small businesses close their doors forever and some states begin to shut down for a second time to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Global surge in coronavirus cases is being fed by the developing world — and the U.S.
The novel coronavirus — once concentrated in specific cities or countries — has now crept into virtually every corner of the globe and is wreaking havoc in multiple major regions at once.
But the impact is not being felt evenly. Poorer nations throughout Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia and Africa are bearing a growing share of the caseload, even as wealthier countries in Western Europe and East Asia enjoy a relative respite after having beaten back the worst effects through rigorously enforced lockdowns.
And then there’s the United States, which leads the world in new cases and, as with many nations that possess far fewer resources, has shown no sign of being able to regain control.