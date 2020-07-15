Eller’s wife, Julie, is pregnant with the couple’s second child and is expected to give birth Aug. 8, the day the Capitals are scheduled to play the Boston Bruins in the team’s last game of the round-robin tournament in Toronto. On Aug. 11, the first round of the playoffs are scheduled to begin. That’s where the stress and complications arise.

Family continues to be at the forefront of all conversations as players return to the rink, and decisions are being made with great care. Under the NHL’s protocols, players will be able to leave the hub cities and come back under certain circumstances, including the birth of a child. When they return, they will have to isolate and test negative for the virus for four consecutive days before being cleared to play.