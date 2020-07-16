For the 37th straight day, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases trended upward on Wednesday, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. Nearly 66,000 cases were reported nationwide, with New Hampshire, Idaho, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico setting single-day records. At least 134,000 Americans have died of covid-19 since the pandemic began.
Here are some significant developments:
- After several days of headlines about the White House’s attempts to discredit him, Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said in a Wednesday interview that it was time to “stop this nonsense” and focus on the virus “rather than these games people are playing.”
- Hospitals and health experts say that suddenly switching to the new data-reporting protocols announced by the Trump administration this week will further strain health-care systems that are already dealing with influx of patients.
- Several major school districts — including Houston, San Francisco, and Prince George’s County, Md. — said Wednesday that they will hold classes online in the fall. Los Angeles, San Diego and Atlanta made similar announcements earlier this week.
- Oklahoma’s Kevin Stitt is the first U.S. governor to test positive for covid-19. The Republican previously faced criticism for dining at a crowded restaurant in March and encouraging other Oklahomans to do the same. A Vietnamese restaurant in Tulsa where Stitt ate last week has now been closed down for cleaning.
- The greater Washington, D.C., region reported its highest coronavirus caseload for weeks on Wednesday as the District saw an alarming rise in its transmission rate.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Which states are reopening | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Using stolen identities, fraudsters filed 47,500 fake unemployment claims in Maryland
Maryland uncovered 47,500 fraudulent unemployment claims attempting to collect $501 million in benefits, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday, part of a nationwide scam seeking billions in federal cash.
Hogan (R) said the “massive and sophisticated criminal enterprise” was detected over the July 4 weekend. Maryland’s discovery, he said, led federal authorities to related scams in “at least” 12 other states.
The governor said none of the fraudulent claimants in Maryland received payments, but a small number of legitimate people in need had their benefits frozen during the investigation.
He said those people’s benefits will be reinstated, but he could not estimate how many people were affected.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp voids local mask ordinances
Cities and counties in Georgia are not allowed to require that masks be worn in public, according to an executive order issued late Wednesday by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R).
More than a dozen Georgia communities — including Atlanta, Savannah, Augusta and Athens — have made face coverings mandatory in recent weeks. Doing so meant testing Kemp’s emergency public health orders, which have consistently said that local restrictions can’t be more stringent than those imposed by the state, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
In his newest order, issued late Wednesday night, Kemp singled out the recent mask mandates and said that all were “suspended” and therefore unenforceable. While the order “strongly encourages” voluntary mask-wearing, Georgia has yet to make face coverings a requirement rather than a recommendation.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson (D) reacted to the news with outrage on Wednesday, writing on Twitter, “It is officially official. Gov. Kemp does not give a damn about us.”
Kemp’s pronouncement came on the same day that Alabama opted to make masks mandatory statewide, and major retailers like Walmart, Kroger and Kohl’s said they would require face coverings in their stores. In Oklahoma, the Tulsa city council also voted to pass a mask ordinance on Wednesday.
After being one of the first states to lift lockdown restrictions, Georgia has witnessed a steady rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Experts have warned that the state’s rising caseload could soon overwhelm its already-stressed health-care system, the AJC reported. Some parts of the state had just a handful of critical care beds available on Wednesday, and plans to create overflow facilities are underway in Atlanta.
American Airlines says as many as 25,000 employees could be furloughed
American Airlines said Wednesday that despite receiving billions in government support, it is sending notices to 25,000 employees that they could be furloughed come Oct. 1.
The announcement is the second this month from a major U.S. carrier, and it is a further sign of the toll the novel coronavirus has taken on the airline industry. United Airlines notified nearly 36,000 of its employees last week that they could be furloughed come October. It is likely that other carriers may soon take similar action.
“We hate taking this step, as we know the impact it has on our hardworking team members,” Doug Parker, the airline’s chief executive, and Robert Isom, American’s president, wrote in a letter to employees.
The number of American employees facing layoffs is nearly 30 percent of the carrier’s U.S.-based workforce.
Virginia High School League plans for a fall without football
There will be no public high school football in Virginia this fall as the Virginia High School League is moving forward with three options for scheduling a modified sports season in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
With fall approaching and the number of coronavirus cases in the country rising, including in Virginia, the executive committee voted Wednesday to delay the start of the sports season — though the format is still under discussion.
The VHSL plans to make its final decision among the three options July 27.
As the coronavirus crisis spins out of control, Trump issues directives — but still no clear plan
President Trump has vowed that the nation’s schools must reopen for the fall semester, but neither he nor his administration has detailed a plan for how to do so safely.
And with case numbers spiking from coast to coast and fears mounting of additional outbreaks this fall and winter, Trump’s most clearly articulated plan to end the covid-19 pandemic is to predict the virus will “just disappear” and to bank on a vaccine being ready “very, very soon.”
While most developed countries have managed to control the coronavirus crisis, the United States under Trump continues to spiral out of control.
There is no cohesive national strategy, apart from unenforced federal health guidelines. Instead, the administration is offering a patchwork of solutions, often in reaction to outbreaks after they occur.