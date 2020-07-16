Cities and counties in Georgia are not allowed to require that masks be worn in public, according to an executive order issued late Wednesday by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

More than a dozen Georgia communities — including Atlanta, Savannah, Augusta and Athens — have made face coverings mandatory in recent weeks. Doing so meant testing Kemp’s emergency public health orders, which have consistently said that local restrictions can’t be more stringent than those imposed by the state, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In his newest order, issued late Wednesday night, Kemp singled out the recent mask mandates and said that all were “suspended” and therefore unenforceable. While the order “strongly encourages” voluntary mask-wearing, Georgia has yet to make face coverings a requirement rather than a recommendation.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson (D) reacted to the news with outrage on Wednesday, writing on Twitter, “It is officially official. Gov. Kemp does not give a damn about us.”

Kemp’s pronouncement came on the same day that Alabama opted to make masks mandatory statewide, and major retailers like Walmart, Kroger and Kohl’s said they would require face coverings in their stores. In Oklahoma, the Tulsa city council also voted to pass a mask ordinance on Wednesday.