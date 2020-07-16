At the center of Hawley’s complaint is the case of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a St. Louis couple who stepped onto the front lawn of their home on June 28 and pointed guns at demonstrators who had marched into their gated community toward the city mayor’s home. No shots were fired, and Gardner has said she would investigate whether the McCloskeys committed a crime. Media outlets in St. Louis have reported that police have applied for criminal warrants charging the McCloskeys with weapons violations, but Gardner has declined to discuss the pending case.

“This is an unacceptable abuse of power and threat to the Second Amendment,” Hawley wrote in a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr. “I urge you to consider a federal civil rights investigation into the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to determine whether this investigation and impending prosecution violates this family’s constitutional right.”

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said, “We have received and are reviewing Senator Hawley’s letter.”

Gardner said in an interview with The Post on Wednesday that Hawley was one of a number of Missouri Republicans, with Gov. Mike Parson and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, as well as President Trump, who “are all using their political platforms to tell a locally elected prosecutor what to do. That is dangerous." Trump called the investigation of the McCloskeys a “disgrace” and Parson said he believed Gardner should be removed from office.

Gardner also has been receiving death threats from around the country after Hawley and others criticized her on Fox News. “This is a modern-day night ride, and everybody knows it,” Gardner said, referring to the actions of the Ku Klux Klan in the 19th and 20th centuries. “And for a president to participate in it, in the larger context of racism and cronyism, is scary.”