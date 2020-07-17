Record numbers of coronavirus-related deaths were also reported in South Carolina, Florida and Texas on Thursday, and officials throughout the Sun Belt are worried that hospitals could soon reach a breaking point. At least 135,000 Americans have died since the pandemic began.
Here are some significant developments:
- An unpublished report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force suggests that nearly 20 hard-hit states should enact tougher public health measures, such as requiring the use of face coverings and cutting down the size of gatherings. The document, dated Tuesday, was made public by the Center for Public Integrity.
- Real-time coronavirus tracking data temporarily disappeared from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, sparking an outcry.
- Masks are now mandatory in most U.S. states — with Arkansas and Colorado the latest to hop on the bandwagon. Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has sued to stop Atlanta from enforcing its own mask ordinance.
- Security officials in the United States, Britain and Canada say that hackers with ties to Russian intelligence are trying steal information from researchers working on a coronavirus vaccine.
- Washington is the latest state to roll back some reopening measures. The maximum size for social gatherings will be reduced from 50 people to 10 people in counties that have entered the third phase of reopening, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced Thursday.
Disappearance of covid-19 data from CDC website spurs outcry
On the eve of a new coronavirus reporting system this week, data disappeared from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website as hospitals began filing information to a private contractor or their states instead. A day later, an outcry — including from other federal health officials — prompted the Trump administration to reinstate that dashboard and another daily CDC report on the pandemic.
And on Thursday, the nation’s governors joined the chorus of objections over the abruptness of the change to the reporting protocols for hospitals, asking the administration to delay the shift for 30 days. In a statement, the National Governors Association said hospitals need the time to learn a new system, as they continue to deal with this pandemic.
D.C. health officials voice concern about virus metrics as region’s caseload creeps higher
District officials sounded a sober note Thursday about the city’s progress in cutting the spread of the coronavirus as the region’s caseload crept higher, continuing a trend that began earlier this month.
The District, Maryland and Virginia reported an additional 1,602 coronavirus cases, which is in line with the region’s seven-day average — a number that had bottomed out near 900 cases before a reversal. Leaders in the region are monitoring the increasing caseload with an eye on avoiding spikes seen in other states.
D.C. health director LaQuandra Nesbitt said three measurements in the city are cause for concern: the rate of transmission, a caseload that is not declining and a high prevalence of cases seemingly unconnected to each other, rather than traceable to one cluster of infections.
NFL’s concerns over an on-time start are growing amid rise in coronavirus cases
With cases of the novel coronavirus growing rapidly in many areas of the country and the NFL Players Association questioning whether training camps should open in “hot spot” cities, there is mounting concern within the league and among some teams. The path forward for the NFL no longer is clear-cut, according to people familiar with the league’s inner workings.
“Anything is possible,” one of those people said in recent days, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the ongoing discussions.
According to data posted on the NFLPA’s website, there were 72 known coronavirus cases among NFL players as of last Friday.