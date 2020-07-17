Tillis’s remarks, which gained traction Thursday after a short audio recording of the event circulated online, were condemned as “racist” by critics who argued that the virus disproportionately impacts Hispanics because many are essential workers. By Thursday night, at least two Latino Democratic lawmakers had publicly called out Tillis for his comments, noting that there is still a resistance to mask-wearing among conservatives.

“This racist BS needs to stop,” tweeted Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.). “Latinos & African Americans are most at risk, dying at higher rates — and STILL going to work every day [because] they are essential workers. Meanwhile, Republican colleagues in Congress are the ones who refuse to use masks.”

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) echoed Escobar’s comments, describing the hardships faced by a number of Hispanics amid the pandemic.

“We pulled the food, slaughtered the animals, packaged the food that fed America,” Gallego tweeted. “They did it at barely minimum wage and went back homes to big families under one roof [because] that is all they could afford."

Gallego added that Tillis “could never do one full shift at a meat packing factory.”

“Respect the people that feed America,” he wrote.

In a statement to the News & Observer, Tillis campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo stressed Thursday that the senator has “been clear that not enough North Carolinians of all backgrounds have been wearing masks and has consistently advocated that all his constituents do so.” Tillis, in contrast with some other Republican lawmakers and President Trump, is a vocal mask proponent and has supported his state’s stay-at-home orders, WUNC reported earlier this year.

“The community faces significant challenges, including multi generational households that make it tougher to social distance, and the increased exposure risk for essential workers on the frontlines who are keeping our economy running,” Romeo told the News & Observer on Thursday. “The government at all levels should assist the community in the fight to beat the virus and promote ways to keep residents safe and healthy, which is Senator Tillis’ priority."

One such method is the series of telephone town halls, which, according to Tillis’s website, give North Carolinians a chance to ask questions and discuss the pandemic with the senator.

During Tuesday’s event, Tillis’s comments about North Carolina’s Hispanic population came as part of a longer answer to a question about whether police could enforce mask rules, the Hill reported. According to the news site, the original question did not mention the minority group.

The portion of his response concerning Hispanics was captured in the audio recording, which appeared to first be shared by American Bridge 21st Century, a Democratic super PAC. Tillis is locked in a competitive race for his seat against Democrat Cal Cunningham, a former North Carolina state senator.

“Just wear the mask out of respect,” Tillis could be heard saying at the beginning of the recording.

He then went on to talk about the higher rates of infection among Hispanics, before acknowledging that wearing a mask and social distancing can at times be “an inconvenience.”

“But it’s a minor inconvenience when you think about the fact that you may be infecting somebody or you yourself may have an underlying health condition that might make it an acute case that ultimately leads to death,” he said. “So I don’t know if we’d ever have enough police officers to go into every convenience store, grocery store and cite people for doing it. But I really hope we don’t have to get to that point.”

By early Friday, North Carolina had more than 93,400 reported coronavirus cases and 1,588 deaths, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.

Citing figures from state health officials, the News & Observer reported last month that Latinos make up 44 percent of the nearly 30,000 cases in North Carolina for which ethnicity is known.

Health experts, such as North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen and Duke University professor Viviana S. Martinez-Bianchi, have attributed the “dramatically disproportionate impact” on Hispanics mostly to their essential worker status, according to the newspaper.

“While others were able to isolate at home, you had to go out to work,” said Martinez-Bianchi, addressing Latino workers at a June news conference. “You work in meat processing plants, in cleaning, in construction, in supermarkets, hospitals, and kitchens, in many cases, without access to personal protective equipment, such as this mask, which [is] so necessary to prevent the transmission of the virus from person to person.”

Still, Hispanics and other minority groups such as African Americans and Asians are more likely to regularly wear a mask in public compared to white people, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in June.

The survey found that 74 percent of Hispanic adults said they had recently worn masks in stores or other businesses “all or most of the time,” compared to 62 percent of white adults. More than 9,600 respondents’ answers were recorded with a margin of error of 1.6 percentage points, the center said.

On Thursday, critics accused the senator of, as one person put it, “saying his Hispanics constituents are to blame” for North Carolina’s surge in coronavirus cases. The backlash came on the same day the U.S. saw a single-day high of new reported cases, recording more than 70,000.