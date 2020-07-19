The gunman showed up to Salas’s home in North Brunswick, N.J., wearing an outfit described to police as a FedEx uniform, law enforcement sources said. Both Mark Anderl, 63, a defense attorney and former Essex County assistant prosecutor, and Daniel Anderl, 20, were shot by the attacker.
Salas’s son died, the Associated Press reported, and her husband was rushed to the hospital for surgery. His condition wasn’t clear.
Salas, 51, became New Jersey’s first Latina U.S. District Court judge when President Barack Obama nominated her to the position in 2010 after she earlier served as the state’s first Latina U.S. magistrate judge. She was confirmed by the Senate in 2011.
She has presided over a number of high-profile cases, including the criminal trial of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Joe and Teresa Giudice.
Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) appealed for a quick arrest in the Sunday shooting.
“I know Judge Salas and her husband well and was proud to recommend her to President Obama for nomination to New Jersey’s federal bench,” Menendez said in a statement. “My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.”