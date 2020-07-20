Although physically opening universities may pose an element of risk for all who enter a campus, it is unlikely that the risks will be experienced equally. Instead, reflecting racial disparities in coronavirus patterns throughout the United States, students of color are likely to bear the brunt of the effect on university campuses. Recent federal and state decisions will only exacerbate racial educational and health inequities.

Unless universities purposefully center the experiences and needs of students of color in their reopening plans, they will increase racial inequity regardless of whether classes are held in person or online. Using a colorblind approach for all students’ educational and health needs misses the reality that even the most resource-rich campuses harbored racial inequities before the pandemic, as Anthony Jack, an education sociologist, documents in “The Privileged Poor.”

Although not everyone attends Harvard, the University of Michigan or other well-resourced universities or colleges, a pattern exists in which students of color are not supported during college the way their white peers are. All of this fuels the growing racial disparities in wealth and student loan debt affecting students of color and their families, as well as their access to affordable health care despite the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. Further, university plans that do not fully consider these issues may push students already in precarious positions out of the classroom, adding to the existing horrendous disparities.

The pandemic has already begun shifting the pathways students of color take toward a college degree. For example, data from about 600 universities that physically closed campuses this past spring semester show that black and Latino students took more leaves of absence from courses. These leaves can easily translate both to withdrawing from courses and not re-enrolling. Delaying enrollment, and possibly doing so to limit exposure to the coronavirus this fall, will probably mirror past inequalities in that students of color will disproportionately lose their dreams of pursuing a college degree. Why? Because the racial inequities in society mean that certain groups have more obstacles to navigate and fewer resources to weather the proverbial storm we are facing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Universities should ask themselves: “What resources are needed to support students of color so they may continue their coursework during the pandemic as it amplifies racial inequalities in health, education and the economy?” For example, basic needs such as food, shelter and reliable Internet service must be a central part of campus reopening plans well before classes resume. Yet for many universities, these vital resources are an afterthought. Even before the pandemic hit the United States, the Hope Center at Temple University found that 40 percent of all college students were food-insecure and 50 percent were housing-insecure. This reality has only increased during the pandemic. Students of color, especially low-income students, are more likely to have limited food, technology and Internet service, and possibly no place to live.

Living on or near campus allows students access to these resources, but for many that access is now gone because of online learning and limited physical reopening of campuses. How could universities assist with providing such resources? Could community partnerships with other nonprofits or public municipalities extend access to needed resources when most students will not be allowed on campus this fall?

What happens when a segment of students of color is targeted by policy changes? In light of Harvard and other universities announcing plans to move all courses online, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crafted a policy effectively banning international students from taking classes fully online this upcoming year while living in the United States. Officials for the Trump administration have stated that the policy was aimed at forcing universities to reopen. Luckily, after 20 states, the District of Columbia and dozens of universities sued the government over the move, the administration backed down for now. The policy would have undercut the education and health of millions of students and cost colleges and universities billions.

Amid the continuing uncertainty, a better approach is needed — specifically, a plan that focuses on the most marginalized and underserved students first. Universities must address the many structural obstacles these students face, not only in terms of studying, but also the health and economic disparities that have been exposed by the coronavirus pandemic on and off campus.

These interrelated concerns about education and health are integral features of the continuing demonstrations across the United States against racial injustices. In line with demands for changes in society, demands for change on college campuses must not stop at renaming buildings, because racial inequity is embedded within other aspects of universities, as noted by higher education scholar Eddie Cole.