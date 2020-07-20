More than 100 Florida hospitals have run out of ICU beds for adults . The state has reported more than 10,000 new covid-19 cases on 12 separate days this month.

Vulnerable GOP senators are facing heightened pressure as they work to craft new coronavirus relief legislation in an election year. Meanwhile, President Trump said Sunday that he will not consider signing any aid bill that does not include a payroll tax cut.

Trump also continued to downplay the nationwide surge in infections, telling Fox News host Chris Wallace, “Many of those cases are young people that would heal in a day. They have the sniffles and we put it down as a test.”

Though most states are now requiring masks and recent CDC reports confirm their effectiveness, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that he doesn’t plan to make face coverings mandatory. “If I believed that was the best way to save lives in my state, I would have done it a long time ago,” Reeves said.