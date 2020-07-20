Meanwhile, the global death toll surpassed 600,000, fueled in part by recent upticks in states such as Texas, Florida and California. Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa and five other states have also seen their seven-day average for daily new fatalities rise by more than 40 percent in the past week.
Here are some significant developments:
- More than 100 Florida hospitals have run out of ICU beds for adults. The state has reported more than 10,000 new covid-19 cases on 12 separate days this month.
- Vulnerable GOP senators are facing heightened pressure as they work to craft new coronavirus relief legislation in an election year. Meanwhile, President Trump said Sunday that he will not consider signing any aid bill that does not include a payroll tax cut.
- Trump also continued to downplay the nationwide surge in infections, telling Fox News host Chris Wallace, “Many of those cases are young people that would heal in a day. They have the sniffles and we put it down as a test.”
- Though most states are now requiring masks and recent CDC reports confirm their effectiveness, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that he doesn’t plan to make face coverings mandatory. “If I believed that was the best way to save lives in my state, I would have done it a long time ago,” Reeves said.
- Los Angeles is “on the brink” of shutting down again, Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) said Sunday. Over the past week, Los Angeles County has seen its highest number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
The crisis that shocked the world: America’s response to the coronavirus
Six months after the coronavirus appeared in America, the nation has failed spectacularly to contain it. The country’s ineffective response has shocked observers around the planet.
Many countries have rigorously driven infection rates nearly to zero. In the United States, coronavirus transmission is out of control. The national response is fragmented, shot through with political rancor and culture-war divisiveness. Testing shortcomings that revealed themselves in March have become acute in July, with week-long waits for results leaving the country blind to real-time virus spread and rendering contact tracing nearly irrelevant.
The United States may be heading toward a new spasm of wrenching economic shutdowns or to another massive spike in preventable deaths from covid-19 — or both.
How the world’s richest country got into this dismal situation is a complicated tale that exposes the flaws and fissures in a nation long proud of its ability to meet cataclysmic challenges.
Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and other stars question NFL’s coronavirus protocols
Many prominent NFL players, including Kansas City Chiefs standout Patrick Mahomes and other star quarterbacks, took to social media on Sunday to question the league’s health and safety measures for dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic as teams prepare to open training camp.
“Getting ready to report this week hoping the [NFL] will come to agreement with the safe and right protocols so we can feel protected playing the sport we love,” Mahomes, the 2018 league MVP who led the Chiefs to last season’s Super Bowl title, wrote on Twitter.
Fellow quarterbacks Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks and Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints also expressed concerns, as did San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt and others, many of them using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.
Trump defends bungled handling of coronavirus with falsehoods and dubious claims
President Trump said in an interview aired Sunday that the rising number of U.S. deaths from the coronavirus “is what it is,” defended his fumbled management of the pandemic with a barrage of dubious and false claims, and revealed his lack of understanding about the fundamental science of how the virus spreads and infects people.
Making one of his biggest media appearances in months — an hour-long, sit-down interview with “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace — Trump was visibly rattled and at times hostile as he struggled to answer for his administration’s failure to contain the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 137,000 lives in the United States.