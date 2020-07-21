A trade association representing thousands of nonprofit nursing homes is sounding the alarm over facilities in Florida, where the number of new infections among residents and employees has more than doubled this month.

Plenty of attention has focused on the rapidly climbing number of young people who have contracted the virus in Florida. But Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge, said in a call with reporters Monday that ballooning figures in elder care facilities amount to a “category five-level emergency bearing down on millions of older adults,” the Miami Herald reported.

As President Trump has pushed to block funding for more testing and contact tracing in an upcoming coronavirus relief bill, Smith Sloan, whose association represents 5,000 nonprofit facilities, urged Congress to do opposite.

Since the end of June, new coronavirus cases in nursing homes rose by 153 percent for residents and 126 percent for staff, according to data released by Florida health officials. Of Florida’s more than 5,000 deaths this month, nearly half were linked to long-term care centers, the Herald reported.

Steve Bahmer, president and CEO of LeadingAge Florida, said the rise can be traced back to community spread across the state. Because all facilities have been closed down to visitors since March, sick residents have contracted the virus from staff and vendors — who have in turn been infected while out and about in their towns and cities.

“Our members have been screening and implementing very strict protocols for the better part of five months now,” Bahmer said, according to the Herald, “and they continue to double down on that effort, ever vigilant, to try to prevent it from getting in.”