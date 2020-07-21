The legislation will have to pass by early August, when Congress goes on recess, and it is virtually guaranteed to be the last major stimulus package approved before the general election in November.
More than 3,809,000 coronavirus infections have been reported in the United States since the pandemic began, while the death toll stands at 138,000. More than 55,000 new cases were added to the tally on Monday.
Here are some significant developments:
- More promising news has emerged in the search for a coronavirus vaccine. One leading candidate triggered an immune response in early human trials and did not appear to have any serious side effects, according to a study published Monday in the Lancet, a British medical journal.
- President Trump on Monday said wearing a mask was “patriotic,” a marked change from his previous rhetoric. He also announced plans to bring back the White House coronavirus task force briefings that have been on hiatus since April in an effort to revive his flagging poll numbers.
- Florida’s largest teachers union has sued the state over plans to resume in-person classes.
- Seven states — Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Kentucky, North Dakota, Arkansas and Montana — reported new record highs for coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Monday, as did Puerto Rico.
- With the crisis showing no signs of abating, any hope of a return to normal life is gradually fading. Top health officers in Maryland’s most populous counties asked the state to roll back reopening on Monday, while Kentucky restored limits on in-person gatherings and three historically black colleges in Atlanta reversed course and said they would hold classes online in the fall. Chicago increased restrictions on bars, exercise classes and personal grooming services, and Warner Bros. postponed plans to release in theaters its Christopher Nolan film “Tenet” until at least September.
Florida nursing homes facing ‘category 5’ emergency, trade association says
A trade association representing thousands of nonprofit nursing homes is sounding the alarm over facilities in Florida, where the number of new infections among residents and employees has more than doubled this month.
Plenty of attention has focused on the rapidly climbing number of young people who have contracted the virus in Florida. But Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge, said in a call with reporters Monday that ballooning figures in elder care facilities amount to a “category five-level emergency bearing down on millions of older adults,” the Miami Herald reported.
As President Trump has pushed to block funding for more testing and contact tracing in an upcoming coronavirus relief bill, Smith Sloan, whose association represents 5,000 nonprofit facilities, urged Congress to do opposite.
Since the end of June, new coronavirus cases in nursing homes rose by 153 percent for residents and 126 percent for staff, according to data released by Florida health officials. Of Florida’s more than 5,000 deaths this month, nearly half were linked to long-term care centers, the Herald reported.
Steve Bahmer, president and CEO of LeadingAge Florida, said the rise can be traced back to community spread across the state. Because all facilities have been closed down to visitors since March, sick residents have contracted the virus from staff and vendors — who have in turn been infected while out and about in their towns and cities.
“Our members have been screening and implementing very strict protocols for the better part of five months now,” Bahmer said, according to the Herald, “and they continue to double down on that effort, ever vigilant, to try to prevent it from getting in.”
More than 4,7000 nursing home residents in Florida have tested positive for the virus, state health data shows.
Florida teachers union sues over return to in-person classes, as debate over school during the pandemic intensifies
Florida’s largest teachers union sued top state officials Monday over an order mandating a return of in-person schooling, drawing the courts into an increasingly politicized nationwide debate over when and how kids can return to class amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The suit from the Florida Education Association asked a judge to stop Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran from requiring the return of in-person schooling without first reducing class sizes and ensuring that educators have adequate protective supplies.
The move came as confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus are increasing in many states, including Florida, raising fears in some quarters that a return to brick-and-mortar schools in the fall could put students and teachers at risk and exacerbate the spread of the virus. Others argue that reopening schools is a critical step in a return to normalcy.
Giants, Jets say they won’t have fans at MetLife Stadium ‘until circumstances change’
In a joint announcement Monday, the New York Giants and the New York Jets said they would not play in front of fans at their shared stadium “until circumstances change.”
The teams pointed to a decision by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) that his executive order earlier this month to limit public gatherings outdoors to a maximum of 500 people would apply “until further notice” to MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, N.J.
“We support Governor Murphy’s decision in the interest of public health and safety,” the Giants and Jets said, adding that they “would prefer to have fans” but, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, will also bar them from training camp and practices this year.
Oxford coronavirus vaccine safe and promising, according to early human trial results published in the Lancet
LONDON — A University of Oxford group and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca reported Monday that their coronavirus vaccine candidate, on which the U.S. and European governments have placed substantial bets, was shown in early-stage human trials to be safe and to stimulate a strong immune response.
The study, published in the British medical journal the Lancet and involving 1,077 volunteers, was described as promising. A second report in the same publication on a Chinese vaccine showed what researchers not involved in the study described as modest positive results.
The two vaccines are among 23 candidates now being tested in human trials, according to a running tally kept by the World Health Organization. More than 130 others are in preclinical studies. None have yet been proved to protect people from infection or illness. And scientists caution that no one yet knows what level of immune response will be a shield against the virus in the real world through a cross section of humanity — young to old, healthy to those with preexisting conditions.
GOP coronavirus bill likely to include payroll tax cut and tie school money to reopening plans
The emerging GOP coronavirus relief bill appears likely to embrace some of President Trump’s key priorities, despite opposition from within his own party, including a payroll tax cut, very little aid to state and local governments, and measures tying school funding to the reopening of classrooms.
Some of these provisions are already sparking pushback from key Senate Republicans, and an even bigger showdown with Democrats appears inevitable.
That clash could come Tuesday, when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows are set to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) for the first bipartisan talks on what will almost certainly be the last major coronavirus relief bill before the November elections. Mnuchin and Meadows will also meet with Senate Republicans on Tuesday as they seek to quell any discontent.