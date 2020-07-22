Cornell University suspended its longstanding requirement for seniors to complete a swim test before graduation for those students who will earn their degrees by the 2021 spring semester.

The test was first suspended for any students in the 2020 spring graduating class when the university stopped administering it in March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the campus newspaper.

Most students take the test as incoming freshmen during orientation, and those who do not are required to pay a $100 late fee. Those fees will be waived for this year’s incoming students when they take the test later on in their undergraduate careers, the university said on its website.

The swim test dates back to 1905, when Colonel Frank Barton instituted the new graduation requirement after similar tests were put in place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. Women who attend Cornell University have been required to pass a swim test since 1920.