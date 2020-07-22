Here are some significant developments:
- Only a tiny percentage of Americans — including those in hard-hit areas — possess the necessary antibodies for immunity to covid-19, according to new CDC data. The agency also revealed Tuesday that the number of coronavirus infections in the United States is probably 10 times higher than the official count.
- Talks over a new coronavirus stimulus package fell into disarray on Tuesday as the White House and Senate Republicans failed to come to a consensus on how much it should cost and what it should aim to do.
- U.S. officials are accusing China of sponsoring hackers who have targeted coronavirus vaccine researchers in an attempt to steal their intellectual property.
- Pharmaceutical executives testifying before Congress on Tuesday said that they hope to have a coronavirus vaccine receive regulatory approval by this fall, but did not promise that they would make it available free or at no profit to themselves.
Cornell University suspends its swim test for graduating seniors
Cornell University suspended its longstanding requirement for seniors to complete a swim test before graduation for those students who will earn their degrees by the 2021 spring semester.
The test was first suspended for any students in the 2020 spring graduating class when the university stopped administering it in March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the campus newspaper.
Most students take the test as incoming freshmen during orientation, and those who do not are required to pay a $100 late fee. Those fees will be waived for this year’s incoming students when they take the test later on in their undergraduate careers, the university said on its website.
The swim test dates back to 1905, when Colonel Frank Barton instituted the new graduation requirement after similar tests were put in place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. Women who attend Cornell University have been required to pass a swim test since 1920.
To pass the test, students must jump into deep water and swim 75 yards continuously, swimming 25 yards on their front, 25 yards on their back and the last 25 yards using the stroke of their choice.
In a pandemic, everyone chips in on the Nationals
Look around the field these days, and there is probably someone doing something out of the ordinary. Maybe Tres Barrera, one of the Washington Nationals’ extra catchers, is moonlighting as a bullpen catcher. Maybe Octavio Martinez, a bullpen catcher, is moonlighting as a ballboy. Maybe a 53-year-old coach is playing right field.
In baseball, as in many workplaces during the novel coronavirus pandemic, odd jobs are common. Old jobs are more nuanced and complicated. In the three weeks leading into Opening Day, which is scheduled for Thursday at Nationals Park, the whole sport has adjusted to a new normal, a new set of rules and, for many, a new definition of work.
That’s stretched staff, coaches and players thin and led to some wacky sights. And this is only the beginning.
Travelers from more than half of America’s states must quarantine when visiting New York
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) has added 10 more states to his quarantine list, increasing the total to include 31 states as he tries to mitigate the spread of travelers to his constituents.
Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington all meet the metrics to qualify as hot spot zones, according to Cuomo’s office.
Travelers from those states must quarantine for 14 days if they visit New York, which was the nation’s epicenter earlier in the year.
Cuomo wants to remain vigilant in the state’s mitigation efforts as the number of infections and deaths have declined.
“One state can only do so much to protect itself from covid,” Cuomo tweeted. “The virus can and will cross state lines. There must be a national plan to get this virus under control. [Five] months later, we’re still waiting.
New York reported 855 cases on Tuesday, bring the state’s total number of infections to over 408,000. It also reported two deaths, the lowest since the start of the pandemic, according to Cuomo.
Trump says the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. will ‘get worse before it gets better’
President Trump on Tuesday delivered a grim forecast of soaring cases of the novel coronavirus across the country, acknowledging that “it will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.”
The statement was a rare admission from Trump that all is not well with the response to the virus by his administration, which has rejected the advice of scientific experts, been reluctant to take responsibility and has issued contradictory and at times divisive public messaging.
As he convened the first White House coronavirus task force briefing in weeks, the president struck a newly somber and pessimistic tone. After months of playing down the virus and the dangers of its resurgence, Trump said his acknowledgment that the situation will worsen is “something I don’t like saying about things, but that’s the way it is. That’s what we have.”
