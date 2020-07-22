The protests against police brutality, sparked by the killing of George Floyd in May, have continued into their third month, spurring elected officials to reexamine policing and department budgets.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Police cleared an encampment created by demonstrators near New York’s City Hall, which had been marred by graffiti and garbage. City leaders said concerns about safety and health had grown too large at the camp of makeshift tents and shelters. Seven people were arrested.
  • In Oakland, Calif., the police department avoided an additional $10.4 million cut from its annual budget of about $300 million. The City Council there had already pledged to reduce the budget by $14.6 million.
  • A coalition of former and current prosecutors have banded together to defend St. Louis city prosecutor Kim Gardner, who is facing intense criticism for filing weapons charges against two Missouri lawyers who brandished guns at protesters in June.
July 22, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT

Environmental group Sierra Club reckons with white-supremacist history

No one is more important to the history of environmental conservation than John Muir — the “wilderness prophet,” “patron saint of the American wilderness” and “father of the national parks” who founded the nation’s oldest conservation organization, the Sierra Club.

But on Wednesday, citing the current racial reckoning, the group announced that it will end its blind reverence to a figure who was also racist.

As Confederate statues fall across the country, Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune said in an early morning post on the group’s website, “it’s time to take down some of our own monuments, starting with some truth-telling about the Sierra Club’s early history.” Muir, who fought to preserve Yosemite Valley and Sequoia National Forest, once referred to African Americans as lazy “Sambos,” a racist pejorative that many black people consider to be even more offensive than the n-word.

The Sierra Club isn’t the only organization that is shaking its foundations. Leaders of predominantly white, liberal and progressive groups throughout the field of conservation say they are taking a hard look within their organizations and don’t like what they see.

By Darryl Fears and Steven Mufson
July 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT

A ‘Wall of Moms’ faces off with federal officers on Portland streets

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thick wall of tear gas crept closer to the wall of moms in yellow shirts chanting, “Don’t shoot your mother,” as they faced off with federal agents during another night of nonstop protests.

As the gas enveloped the group late Tuesday, some began to cough. One mom ripped off her goggles in frustration — they didn’t seal around her eyes and the burning gas had seeped in. She rubbed her face and let out a groan, but she didn’t leave. Neither did hundreds of other self-identified moms who showed up at the latest round of protests to stand, arms linked, between armed federal agents and demonstrators.

In front of the federal courthouse, federal agents in tactical gear used batons to push back the moms in bike helmets. Dozens were tear-gassed. Some were hit with less-lethal bullets fired into the crowd.

Still, they stayed.

The fledgling collective, formed less than a week ago, has dubbed itself the Wall of Moms — and new chapters have already formed in cities around the country from St. Louis to New York, Chicago to Philadelphia and even in the nation’s capital. The groups have organized in anticipation of a national deployment of federal law enforcement personnel to Democratic-led cities — a nascent plan President Trump announced he was putting into action earlier this week.

By Marissa Lang
July 22, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT

Calls grow for federal officers to shed military-style uniforms

As authorities crack down on protests in Portland, Ore., military leaders, lawmakers and former government officials have intensified calls for federal officers to shed the camouflage and return to wearing uniforms that clearly identify them as law enforcement.

The public has at times mistaken police for soldiers since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May triggered demonstrations and civil unrest. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper was concerned about that conflation during protests in Washington, D.C., last month, his chief spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman, said Tuesday.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), a Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies should not allow their officers to wear camouflage.

“They need to stop this charade and stop pretending they’re the military. They need to put their ICE uniforms and CBP uniforms back on,” he told The Post, referring to federal immigration officers and Customs and Border Protection.

By Alex Horton
July 22, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT

House Democrat demands to know more about Homeland Security’s collection of information on protesters

A top House Democrat is demanding information about a new policy that lets Department of Homeland Security personnel collect information about protesters who may threaten monuments and statues, including those not on federal property, in what experts have called a significant and troubling expansion of the department’s traditional counterterrorism mission.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, asked Homeland Security leaders in writing Tuesday for a detailed explanation of what he called “unprecedented, ‘expanded’ intelligence and related activities — in support of a policy that exceeds the Department’s historical mission, and contrary to constitutionally-protected rights of speech, assembly, and peaceful protests.”

Schiff cited news accounts, including in The Washington Post, about a “job aid” sent to personnel explaining how to implement an executive order that President Trump issued last month, targeting protesters who threatened to remove statues honoring Confederates and other people they consider racist.

Schiff also cited the administration’s “unilateral deployment” of federal officers, including from DHS, to respond to protests in Portland, Ore., over the objections of officials in the state.

“So far as this Committee is aware, never before has the Department sought to so aggressively counter potential threats of graffiti, vandalism, or other minor damage” to monuments and federal buildings “in the same fashion as it would seek to counter acknowledged threats to U.S. homeland security,” including terrorism and cyberattacks, Schiff wrote to Chad Wolf, the acting homeland security secretary, and Brian Murphy, the acting undersecretary for intelligence and analysis, whose office issued the new guidance.

Schiff requested that the department brief committee members and provide copies of documents and other materials about how it is supporting Trump’s executive order, including through collecting information on protesters. Schiff also wants to see any intelligence reports or other products the department has created pursuant to the new guidelines.

By Shane Harris
July 22, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT

67 current, former prosecutors defend St. Louis official amid Republican attacks in McCloskey gun case

A group of more than 60 current and former state and federal prosecutors signed a letter Monday defending St. Louis city prosecutor Kim Gardner, who filed felony weapons charges against a couple who brandished guns toward protesters in their neighborhood last month.

The group denounced political interference in the case after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) filed an amicus brief asking for the charges to be dismissed. The attorney general in Missouri has no jurisdiction in criminal cases, and no motion to dismiss has been filed, but Schmitt has criticized Gardner and her handling of the case.

Schmitt has been joined by President Trump and other Missouri Republicans in lambasting Gardner since she announced that she would investigate lawyers Mark and Patricia McCloskey for pointing guns at marchers outside their home on June 28. She filed felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon against both McCloskeys on Monday.

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that the president thought that the charges against the McCloskeys were “absolutely absurd” and “an extreme abuse of power by the prosecutor.”

On Wednesday, a group of state and federal prosecutors, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, former Los Angeles district attorney Gil Garcetti and prosecutors in Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas and elsewhere issued a joint statement condemning the “shameful, aggressive and blatantly political attacks on Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.”

Barbara McQuade, the former U.S. attorney for eastern Michigan, told The Washington Post: “President Trump needs to realize he’s no longer a loudmouth at the country club. He’s the president, he’s using a bully pulpit to have influence on public opinion, and it’s improper influence that can put a heavy thumb on the scales of justice.”

“The political and personal attacks by state and federal politicians against Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner,” said Channing Phillips, the former U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., “threaten the ability of every prosecutor in this country to do the job they were elected to do.”

By Tom Jackman
July 22, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT

Oakland City Council prevents additional cuts from slimmer police budget

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Oakland City Council stopped short Tuesday of further cuts to an already pared-down police budget, slowing but not stopping efforts by a number of California’s largest cities to reshape law enforcement agencies amid public demonstrations demanding action.

The council spent much of the day debating the measure, which would have cut an additional $10.4 million from the police department’s budget, by far the largest of any city agency at roughly $300 million annually.

The council had already agreed to cut $14.6 million from the department budget less than a month after the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, whose videotaped death set off national demonstrations that continue sporadically in some cities. The money and any additional cuts would be distributed to city social service agencies, among others, as part of a council goal to reduce the police budget by as much as 50 percent over the next year.

But council members voted 4 to 2 against the more recent measure. The vote, which appeared to have political support several weeks ago, came just days after President Trump threatened to send federal law enforcement officers into Oakland, a city controlled by a Democratic mayor whom he has clashed with before. Trump called the city “a mess,” although most demonstrations have been peaceful since they began two months ago.

Even in opposition, though, council members appeared to suggest the overall goal of a much smaller city police department is one they support. Oakland’s department, troubled over the years, now numbers 732 officers. But like other public agencies in Oakland and across the state, the department is bracing for cuts that will come as the result of deep holes blown in the budget from the economic calamity caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“When it comes to rethinking public safety, I’m completely in line with the fact that we need to be there,” said council member Loren Taylor, who opposed the plan Tuesday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “If the dollars aren’t there, I can’t support what’s going to be listed.”

Oakland has been at the forefront in California of what has been called the “defund the police” movement. But many cities have trimmed back law enforcement budgets amid demonstrations calling on state and city leaders to end policing policies called racist and ineffective in controlling crime.

Public officials have called for a rethinking of what kinds of services police departments should be providing, as still-modest plans begin to shift money from law enforcement agencies to social services.

Neighboring and much smaller Berkeley passed measures earlier this month that would eventually cut the police budget by $36 million — roughly in half — and end the department’s role in traffic stops. Although passed unanimously, the measure sets no timeline for city officials to carry out the changes.

In Los Angeles, county supervisors and the school board have approved deep cuts to the sheriff’s department budget and to the school system’s police agency. The City Council voted earlier this month to cut $150 million from the Los Angeles Police Department’s nearly $2 billion annual operating budget, shifting the money to programs for poor neighborhoods.

But the fiscal crisis ahead has slowed the effort.

In Oakland, Mayor Libby Schaaf initially supported the proposed larger reduction to the police department budget. But Schaaf has turned against the proposal in recent weeks, and before the council vote on Tuesday, she sent an email message to constituents that called it “dangerous and irresponsible.”

The shift has angered some of the mayor’s supporters. Overnight Tuesday, protesters shot off fireworks at the mayor’s home and spray-painted the sidewalk and parts of her house with graffiti. Among the messages were “Wake Up Libby,” “Defund OPD,” and “Blood on Your hands.”

Oakland presents a particular challenge to supporters of a smaller department. Amid rising crime, Oakland voters approved a measure in 2014 that allows the city to collect a property tax to fund the police department, as long as the number of officers remains at 678 or above.

Maintaining that threshold is in jeopardy now, according to city officials. Last week, Oakland’s interim police chief, Susan Manheimer, told reporters the department has more than 60 openings now after employing furloughs, layoffs and other measures to meet budget restrictions.

“We have basically … been defunded over the last decade or so,” she told reporters, according to the Chronicle.

By Scott Wilson
July 22, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT

New York police clear protesters’ encampment near city hall

NEW YORK — A graffiti-marked encampment at City Hall Park was cleared early Wednesday morning by the New York Police Department, weeks after the public space which saw regular protests turned into an outdoor living area for a transient crowd.

The park became a site for anti-police demonstrations after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. On Wednesday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio defended the abrupt clearing — which was reminiscent of the predawn Occupy Wall Street base in nearby Zuccotti Park several years ago.

Officers arrived at the camp of makeshift and pop-up tents around 4 a.m. Seven arrests were made but charges were not immediately available, an NYPD official said.

De Blasio said at a news conference that the presence of people at the park became “less and less about protests, more and more became an area where homeless folks were gathering.”

He cited “growing concerns about health and safety” at the outdoor shelters that overlook the park. The stone tiles on the ground there were cluttered with tags, and historic buildings in the Lower Manhattan courts and municipal district have also been subjected to heavy graffiti such as anti-police messages, some vulgar.

Passersby have noticed the filthy conditions at the site, which borders the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge, has a busy subway entrance and a large CitiBike bike-share docking station. Pre-pandemic, the area was packed with tourists, city employees, as well as staff and visitors to the state and federal courthouses.

People who had been living in the camp were responsible for a Brooklyn Bridge attack on police officers in the past week, officials said. Some people living at the camp — that has been dubbed “Occupy City Hall” — charged the bridge in opposition to a peaceful protest that was crossing over from Brooklyn.

On the bridge, they clashed with police and injured several officers including Chief Terence A. Monahan, the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the department. A bike patrol sergeant sustained a broken orbital bone. Several arrests were made.

The mayor said cleanup of the heavy graffiti in the area is underway. The sanitation department was seen at the site by 7 a.m.

By Shayna Jacobs