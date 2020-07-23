Here are some significant developments:
- Trump said Wednesday that he would feel “comfortable” having his own family members attend in-person classes this fall as a new poll showed that few Americans support a full reopening of schools.
- Local authorities inspected Trump’s D.C. hotel after the president defied local regulations by showing up without a mask on. The health investigator found no violations on Wednesday, but the agency has vowed to keep monitoring the hotel.
- Despite mounting anecdotal evidence, doctors remain unsure if it’s possible to get the coronavirus twice.
- Top executives at one biotech firm stand to make tens of millions of dollars even if their vaccine candidate never makes it to market.
- Roughly two-thirds of U.S. states now require face coverings to be worn in public, with Ohio, Indiana and Minnesota the latest to introduce mask mandates.
Amid rising deaths, Trump paints a rosy picture of America’s present and future
President Trump painted a wishful view Wednesday of the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, in which existing treatments can almost cure patients flooding hospitals, all schools will safely reopen this fall and the country’s soaring cases are confined to a handful of states.
But the rosy assessment he issued at a White House news briefing — alone at the lectern without any top public health experts — was undermined by the alarming reality that on Wednesday almost every metric showed just how badly America is losing its fight against the virus.
Patients are waiting 10 hours to been seen in the ER, Texas county official says
Annette Rodriguez’s Texas county seemed to have staved off the worst of the coronavirus through May.
“We were doing so well, we were staying under 300 cases … and then June, reopened Texas hit,” said Rodriguez, the health director for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District. “The bars opened, and we just got inundated.”
Now, known cases in the county are nearing 10,000, with hundreds hospitalized. People are dying at home at a frequency the public health veteran has never seen before, with some patients waiting up to 10 hours to be seen in the ER.
Usually a hospital could divert to a sister facility in another city, she said. But now? “There is so much covid everywhere,” Rodriguez said. “Where do you send them to?”
It has gotten so bad that employees manning the phones for the health department have a “standing order” to prescribe low-dose steroids when patients can’t get timely treatment at the hospital, she said.
There is a four- to five-day wait for the convalescent plasma that can help people’s immune defenses kick in, she added. One area hospital recently reported hitting 140 percent of what it would normally consider full capacity, even as facilities open up new spaces or put multiple people in formerly private rooms.
Rodriguez said she worries about how staff are holding up when “every day is a Monday” and the stories people phone in with can bring you to tears: a son who says no one can track down his father in the hospital, a patient who can’t get help from a medical professional yet.
A priest called to say he had been planning a wedding with a couple until the soon-to-be bride died of the coronavirus, Rodriguez recalled.
A week later, the groom had passed away, too.
Republican feuding this week represents broader reckoning over party’s future as Trump sinks in the polls
Tensions among congressional Republicans fueled by the party’s diminishing electoral fortunes broke out into the open this week — as GOP lawmakers sparred over the shape of the next coronavirus aid package, how vigorously to stand behind President Trump and which primaries to wade into that could help determine control of the Senate in November.
In the Senate, GOP senators continued to struggle to find consensus on a massive spending bill aimed at mitigating the pandemic and softening its economic impact — a task complicated by the president’s insistence on a payroll tax cut that few in his own party want, intraparty feuding over the cost of the package and disagreements over exactly how the money should be spent.
