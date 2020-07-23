Annette Rodriguez’s Texas county seemed to have staved off the worst of the coronavirus through May.

“We were doing so well, we were staying under 300 cases … and then June, reopened Texas hit,” said Rodriguez, the health director for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District. “The bars opened, and we just got inundated.”

Now, known cases in the county are nearing 10,000, with hundreds hospitalized. People are dying at home at a frequency the public health veteran has never seen before, with some patients waiting up to 10 hours to be seen in the ER.

Usually a hospital could divert to a sister facility in another city, she said. But now? “There is so much covid everywhere,” Rodriguez said. “Where do you send them to?”

It has gotten so bad that employees manning the phones for the health department have a “standing order” to prescribe low-dose steroids when patients can’t get timely treatment at the hospital, she said.

There is a four- to five-day wait for the convalescent plasma that can help people’s immune defenses kick in, she added. One area hospital recently reported hitting 140 percent of what it would normally consider full capacity, even as facilities open up new spaces or put multiple people in formerly private rooms.

Rodriguez said she worries about how staff are holding up when “every day is a Monday” and the stories people phone in with can bring you to tears: a son who says no one can track down his father in the hospital, a patient who can’t get help from a medical professional yet.

A priest called to say he had been planning a wedding with a couple until the soon-to-be bride died of the coronavirus, Rodriguez recalled.