As demonstrations continue in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in May, the situation in Portland remains fraught, with demonstrators again facing off with federal agents overnight.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler had a tense meeting with demonstrators, after which federal agents set off tear gas that choked him.
  • The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Trump administration and the Portland police over alleged attacks on street medics at protests.
  • The Trump administration announced plans to surge federal law enforcement officials in Chicago and Albuquerque amid rising violence in those cities.
July 23, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT

Trump administration, Portland police department are sued over alleged attacks on street medics at protests

PORTLAND, Ore. — The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshals Service and the city of Portland on Wednesday, accusing the law enforcement agencies of shooting volunteer street medics with rubber bullets, tear-gassing them, beating them with batons and firing stun grenades as the medics attempted to care for injured demonstrators.

Civil rights lawyers with the ACLU of Oregon will ask a judge to issue an injunction against local and federal law enforcement agencies to prevent officers from attacking medics as protests continue. Lawyers described the attacks as violations of the medics’ First and Fourth Amendment rights.

The lawsuit is the latest legal battle to come out of ongoing unrest in the streets of Portland, where federal agents continue to square off with protesters outside the federal courthouse.

City and state officials across the country are preparing for similar legal battles as President Trump plans to deploy federal agents to other cities, starting with Chicago and Albuquerque.

“It’s pretty clear that Donald Trump is not interested in law and order, and he’s not sending his agents in to protect the people, but to sow division,” said ACLU spokesman Abdullah Hasan. The surge in federal forces “is meant to send a message, and the ACLU is sending one right back.”

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that any move at Trump’s behest to send federal forces into the city to police protests would be met with a lawsuit. De Blasio said he has written a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr and acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf to make clear that additional federal forces “are not welcome here.”

Philadelphia’s top prosecutor issued a statement Tuesday saying that if federal agents were to enter the city and attempt to enforce the law as they have in Portland — using less-lethal munitions such as tear gas and rubber bullets or pulling protesters off city streets and bringing them in for questioning in unmarked vehicles, allegedly without a warrant — the district attorney’s office would charge them with crimes.

Street medics, an organized collective of volunteers with medical training who attend protests and administer medical help to anyone who needs it, have been attending protests around the country since demonstrations broke out in late May in response to the police killing of George Floyd.

In Portland, they regularly wash out the eyes of protesters hit with tear gas and pepper spray. Sometimes they patch wounds and carry demonstrators to safety if they cannot walk or see.

“Volunteer medics should be celebrated, not attacked or arrested,” Jann Carson, interim executive director of the ACLU of Oregon, said in a statement. “Our clients are volunteering day and night to provide aid to the injured and to create a safer environment for protesters and bystanders. These attacks are unconscionable as well as unconstitutional. This lawlessness must end.”

By Marissa Lang
July 23, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT

Amid a tense meeting with protesters, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tear-gassed by federal agents

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler choked on tear gas late Wednesday as he stood at the gates assembled outside the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, where federal agents set off explosives and fired chemicals into a crowd of hundreds.

The Democratic mayor pressed a hand over his nose and mouth, already covered by a blue surgical mask, as a thick cloud of gas surged toward him. He had strapped on lab goggles to help protect his eyes, but still, the mayor said, his face burned and his eyes watered.

“It’s hard to breathe — it’s a little harder to breathe than I thought,” Wheeler told The Washington Post while a man with a leaf blower turned the nozzle on the mayor to clear away any gas still hanging in the air. “This is abhorrent. This is beneath us.”

As Wheeler stood at the fence, he was heckled and insulted. Some demonstrators called for his resignation. Others, who had been tear-gassed by the Portland Police Bureau over the past eight weeks, shouted questions at the mayor.

For hours before Wheeler’s brush with chemical irritants, the mayor made a contentious and, at times, tense attempt to talk with protesters. On the wall of the justice center behind him, activists had displayed a list of demands. The last demand on the list, which included defunding the Portland Police Bureau by 50 percent and expelling federal forces from the city, was for Wheeler to resign.

Read more here.

By Marissa Lang
July 23, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT

Few Americans want to abolish police, Gallup survey finds

Most Americans agree that police should undergo major changes but do not support abolishing police departments nationwide, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday morning, which found that just 15 percent of Americans support getting rid of the police.

“Defund the police” has become a popular slogan at protests against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In late June, most of the Minneapolis City Council voted to dismantle the city’s police department. Council members said that attempts to overhaul the department had failed and that the Minneapolis police had lost the public’s trust after Floyd’s death.

The concept of eliminating police departments does not have wide support across the United States, according to the survey. Abolishing the police was not a majority opinion held by any group in the poll, including when examined by race, age or political affiliation.

Read more here.

By Ben Guarino
July 23, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT

Trump administration announces surge of officers in Chicago, Albuquerque

President Trump announced Wednesday that he plans to surge federal law enforcement in Chicago and Albuquerque to help fight crime there, and he lambasted politicians who support defunding police — exacerbating tensions between his administration and local officials wary of militarized federal officers roving their streets.

Appearing at an event with top federal law enforcement officials and relatives of crime victims, Trump delivered a fiery speech that took direct aim at the movement to redirect funding from law enforcement to other endeavors.

He blamed that movement for recent increases in violence in some cities and said he plans to increase federal law enforcement’s presence to quell the unrest.

Read more here.

By Matt Zapotosky