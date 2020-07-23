PORTLAND, Ore. — The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshals Service and the city of Portland on Wednesday, accusing the law enforcement agencies of shooting volunteer street medics with rubber bullets, tear-gassing them, beating them with batons and firing stun grenades as the medics attempted to care for injured demonstrators.

Civil rights lawyers with the ACLU of Oregon will ask a judge to issue an injunction against local and federal law enforcement agencies to prevent officers from attacking medics as protests continue. Lawyers described the attacks as violations of the medics’ First and Fourth Amendment rights.

The lawsuit is the latest legal battle to come out of ongoing unrest in the streets of Portland, where federal agents continue to square off with protesters outside the federal courthouse.

City and state officials across the country are preparing for similar legal battles as President Trump plans to deploy federal agents to other cities, starting with Chicago and Albuquerque.

“It’s pretty clear that Donald Trump is not interested in law and order, and he’s not sending his agents in to protect the people, but to sow division,” said ACLU spokesman Abdullah Hasan. The surge in federal forces “is meant to send a message, and the ACLU is sending one right back.”

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that any move at Trump’s behest to send federal forces into the city to police protests would be met with a lawsuit. De Blasio said he has written a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr and acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf to make clear that additional federal forces “are not welcome here.”

Philadelphia’s top prosecutor issued a statement Tuesday saying that if federal agents were to enter the city and attempt to enforce the law as they have in Portland — using less-lethal munitions such as tear gas and rubber bullets or pulling protesters off city streets and bringing them in for questioning in unmarked vehicles, allegedly without a warrant — the district attorney’s office would charge them with crimes.

Street medics, an organized collective of volunteers with medical training who attend protests and administer medical help to anyone who needs it, have been attending protests around the country since demonstrations broke out in late May in response to the police killing of George Floyd.

In Portland, they regularly wash out the eyes of protesters hit with tear gas and pepper spray. Sometimes they patch wounds and carry demonstrators to safety if they cannot walk or see.